TVS Motor Company Launches TVS Jupiter 125

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the launch of TVS Jupiter 125. The Zyada Se Bhi Zyada feature-rich 125 cc scooter is the new addition to the TVS Jupiter portfolio, bigger and more spacious with industry-first features such as the largest under-seat storage, segment-leading longest seat, progressive neo masculine styling and unrivalled mileage.

Key Features

All new 125 cc engine with innovations packed for high performance and unrivalled mileage

Largest under-seat storage space

Largest seat in the segment

MetalMAXX body

External fuel-fill in front

Mobile charger in front

Semi-digital speedometer with average and real-time mileage indicators

Side stand indicator & engine inhibitor

Body balance technology

Segment first Monotube shocks with Gas-charged Piggyback Canister and 3- step- adjuster

Large leg space

ETFi Technology



TVS intelliGO Technology

All-in-one lock

Mobile charger with front mobile/glove box

Commenting on the launch, KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, "At TVS Motor Company, we have always focused on four parameters, namely, scooterisation, premiumisation, investing in brands and product innovations. Since its inception in 2013, TVS Jupiter has been one of the most admired scooters in the country with several first-in-segment features. The scooter customer of today seeks offerings that are aligned to their personal growth. We are confident that TVS Jupiter 125 will be a great fit for such evolving needs. This scooter embodies the same ethos as its predecessor with added elegance and distinctive features that make it a powerful, stand-out offering which will resonate well with our customers."

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) - Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Jupiter has always stood for 'Zyada Ka Fayda' and has been one of the most loved scooters in the country. As the Indian consumers reimagine their mobility solutions, it inspired us to offer something that could give our customers 'Zyada Se Bhi Zyada'. With TVS Jupiter 125, we have created a robust offering with many firsts to its credit, ranging from industry-first spacious under-seat storage, which fits two full-face helmets to the largest seat in the segment and superior mileage with ETFi and TVS intelliGO. The progressive neo masculine styling and features reinforce the premiumisation journey of the scooter customer. We remain committed to progressing with our ever-evolving consumers and their needs as they go from strength to strength in their lives. TVS Jupiter 125 will confidently continue TVS Jupiter's legacy create its own space in the consumers home and hearts and add to the evergrowing Jupiter community."

Style

TVS Jupiter 125 comes in a progressive neo masculine styling, chrome accents that lend it a premium look. The scooter gets a stylish LED headlamp and signature front light guides along with an elegant tail-lamp with a grab-rail reflector. TVS Jupiter 125 dons a 3D emblem and premium painted inner panels. The disc variant will come with diamond-cut alloy wheels, which heightens the overall appeal of the scooter.

Performance

The scooter is mated to a powerful single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled 124.8 cc engine, which churns a maximum power of 6 kW @ 6500 rpm and torque of 10.5 Nm @ 4,500 rpm. It comes equipped with a semi-digital speedometer with smart alerts, average and real-time mileage indicators. TVS Jupiter 125 also gets body balance technology for an effortless riding experience. The dynamic comfort and handling can be attributed to the front telescopic suspension and 3-step-adjustable rear shocks with Monotube Canister Gas charged shocks.

Comfort and Convenience

The ergonomics of TVS Jupiter 125 is developed with supreme focus on the comfort and convenience of the rider. The scooter comes with the largest under-seat storage of 33-litre capacity; it is the first scooter to fit two full-face helmets. The longest seat in the segment accompanies larger front leg space. The exceptional fuel economy of TVS Jupiter 125 complements the legacy of TVS Jupiter; the Ecothrust Fuel injection (ETFi) technology delivers superior mileage, better startability, refinement, and durability. While, TVS intelliGO enhances the riding comfort, mileage and reduces emissions by intelligently switching off the engine during long idling like traffic signals and other transient stops. Other convenient features include external fuel fill in the front, side stand indicator & engine inhibitor, all-in-one lock and mobile charger with front glove box.

Starting at a price of Rs. 73,400/- (ex-showroom, Delhi), TVS Jupiter 125 is available in Drum, Drum Alloy and Disc variant. It will come in a colour selection of Dawn Orange, IndiBlue, Pristine White, Titanium Grey.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

