TVS Motor Company Posts Cumulative Nine Months PAT of More than Thousand Crores for the First Time at INR 1,081 Crores

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company's operating revenue grew by 15 per cent at INR 6,545 Crores for the quarter ended December 2022 as against INR 5,706 Crores reported in the quarter ended December 2021.

Electric vehicles registered sales of 0.29 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2022 as against 0.02 Lakh units during the quarter ended December 2021 and 0.16 Lakh units during quarter ended September 2022.

The Company's Operating EBITDA grew by 16 per cent at INR 659 Crores for the third quarter of 2022-23 as against EBITDA of INR 568 Crores in third quarter of 2021-22. The Company's Operating EBITDA margin for the quarter is at 10.1 per centas against Operating EBITDA margin of 10 per cent reported in the third quarter of 2021-22. The Company's Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew by 21 per cent at INR 475 Crores for the third quarter of 2022-23 as against PBT of INR 391 Crores in third quarter of 2021-22.

The Company registered total two-wheeler sales of 8.36 Lakh units in the current quarter as against 8.35 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2021. Two-wheeler export sales registered 2.07 Lakh units as against 2.53 Lakh units in December 2021. Total three-wheelers registered sales of 0.43 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2022 as against 0.44 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2021.

Cumulative nine months results

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 15 per cent registering 28.14 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2022 as against 24.53 Lakh units registered in the nine months ended December 2021. Motorcycle sales grew by 4 per cent registering 13.45 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2022 as against 12.90 Lakh units in nine months ended December 2021. Scooter sales for the nine months ended December 2022 grew by 50 per cent registering 9.94 Lakh units as against the sales of 6.61 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2021. The Company recorded two-wheeler exports of 7.54 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2022 as against 8.13 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2021. Three-wheeler sales for the nine months ended December 2022 grew by 8 per cent registering 1.40 Lakh units as against 1.30 Lakh units during nine months ended December 2021. Scooters include TVS iQube Electric sales of 53,599 units in the nine months ended December 2022 as against 5,207 units in the nine months ended December 2021.

Operating revenue reported for the nine months ended December 2022 is INR 19,773 Crores as against INR 15,260 Crores reported for the nine months ended December 2021. The Company's Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the nine months ended December 2022 is INR 1,457 Crores as against INR 871 Crores during nine months ended December 2021. The Company's Profit After Tax (PAT) for the nine months ended December 2022 is INR 1,081 Crores as against INR 619 Crores during nine months ended December 2021.



Interim Dividend

The Board at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of INR 5/- per share (500 per cent) absorbing a sum of INR 238 Crores for the financial year 2022-23.

New Product Launches and Updates

During this quarter, Company launched TVS Raider SmartXonnectTM TFT variant with first-in-class features such as TFT display, TVS SmartXonnectTM with voice-assist, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, ride reports and multiple ride modes.

TVS Motor Company announced strategic engagement with Amazon India to strengthen electric mobility, electric infrastructure and connected services and strengthening our commitment to achieving net-zero carbon.

