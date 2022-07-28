TVS Motor Company posts highest ever revenue, EBITDA and Profit in Q1

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company reported operating revenue of Rs 6,009 Crores for the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 3,934 Crores reported in the quarter ended June 2021.

The Company reported EBITDA of Rs 599 Crores for the first quarter of 2022-23 as against EBITDA of Rs 274 Crores in the first quarter of 2021-22. The company's EBITDA margin for the quarter is at 10 per cent as against EBITDA margin of 7 per cent reported in the first quarter of 2021-22.

The Company reported Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 432 Crores in the first quarter of 2022-23 as against of Rs 102 Crores in the first quarter of 2021-22. During the current quarter, the Company reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 321 Crores as against Rs 53 Crores during the first quarter of 2021-22.

The first quarter numbers are not strictly comparable with the first quarter of last year due to lockdowns.

Sales

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports registered sales of 9.07 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 6.58 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2021. Motorcycle sales registered 4.34 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 4.05 Lakh units in quarter ended June 2021. Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2022 is 3.06 Lakh units as against the sales of 1.38 Lakh units in the first quarter of 2021-22. The Company recorded highest two-wheeler exports in this quarter registering 2.96 Lakh units as against 2.90 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is 0.46 Lakh units as against 0.39 Lakh units during first quarter of 2021-22. Electric Scooter sales registered 0.09 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 0.01 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021.



New Product Launches

During the quarter, the Company launched the TVS iQube Electric scooter in three variants that come loaded with best-in-class on-road range of 140 km on a single charge. They offer a host of intelligent connected features such as 7" TFT touchscreen and clean UI, infinity theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, fast charging with a plug-and-play carry-along charger, vehicle health and safety notifications, multiple Bluetooth, and Cloud Connectivity options, 32-litre storage space.

The company also launched, TVS NTORQ XT with never seen hi-tech features like the industry's first Hybrid TFT console and TVS SmartXonnectTM, which has 60+ hi-tech features including "SmartXtalk", "SmartXtrack". The scooter also features "TVS IntelliGO" technology.

Both the products have received extremely good response from the customers.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across the 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

