TVS Motor Company records highest ever revenue, EBITDA and Profit in a Quarter

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company reported a highest ever operating revenue of Rs. 5,706 Crores in the third quarter of 2021-22 as against Rs. 5,391 Crores in the third quarter ended December 2020.

The Company's Operating EBITDA margin is at 10% during the quarter as against 9.5% during the third quarter ended December 2020. The Company registered highest ever Operating EBITDA of Rs. 568 Crores during this quarter as against Rs. 511 Crores reported in the quarter ended December 2020. Company also registered highest ever PBT of Rs. 391 Crores during the quarter under review as against Rs. 362 Crores reported in the quarter ended December 2020. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ended December 2021 grew by 9% at Rs. 288 Crores against Rs. 266 Crores reported in the quarter ended December 2020.

The Company registered total two-wheeler sales of 8.35 Lakh units in the current quarter as against 9.52 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2020. Two-wheeler export sales grew by 12% compared to Q3 of the last financial year. Motorcycles registered sales of 4.46 Lakh units as against sales of 4.26 Lakh units and Scooters registered sales of 2.56 Lakh units as against 3.11 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2020. Total three-wheelers grew by 17% registering sales of 0.44 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2021 as against sales of 0.38 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2020.

Cumulative nine months results

The total two-wheeler sales of the Company including exports is 23.23 Lakh units during the nine months ended December 2021 as against 20.42 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2020. Total three-wheeler sales grew by 57% to 1.30 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2021 from 0.83 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2020.



The total export of the Company grew by 68% registering sales of 9.38 Lakh units during the nine months ended December 2021 from 5.57 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2020.

Operating revenue reported for the nine months ended December 2021 is Rs. 15,260 Crores as against Rs. 11,429 Crores reported for the nine months ended December 2020. The Company's Profit Before Tax (PBT) before exceptional items for the nine months ended December 2021 is Rs. 871 Crores as against Rs. 439 Crores during nine months ended December 2020.

During the period, the Company incurred Rs. 30 Crores towards COVID-19 related expenses and the same is shown as exceptional item. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the nine months ended December 2021 is Rs. 619 Crores against Rs. 323 Crores reported for the nine months ended December 2020.

