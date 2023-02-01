TVS Motor Company registers 29 per cent domestic sales growth and 3 per cent overall in January 2023

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 3 per cent with sales increasing from 266,788 units in the month of January 2022 to 275,115 units in January 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 4 per cent with sales increasing from 254,139 units in the month of January 2022 to 264,710 units in the month of January 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered a growth of 29 per cent with sales increasing from 167,795 units in January 2022 to 216,471 units in January 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales of 121,042 units in January 2023 as against 137,630 units in January 2022. Scooter sales of the Company registered a growth of 32 per cent with sales increasing from 80,580 units in the month of January 2022 to 106,537 units in the month of January 2023.

Electric Vehicle

TVS iQube Electric continues to delight customers with its technology prowess and intelligent, personalised & connected experience. The electric scooter recorded its highest-ever sales of 12,169 units in January 2023 as against sales of 1,529 units in January 2022. TVS iQube Electric is now available in more than 100 cities across 200 touchpoints, selling more than 10,000 units for the third consecutive month with a strong order pipeline.



International Business

The Company's total exports registered sales of 57,024 units in January 2023 as against 97,858 units in January 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 48,239 units in January 2023 as against 86,344 units in January 2022. Given the macroeconomic uncertainties in a few international markets, the company has reduced stock to enable the channel partners. Customer retails continue to be well ahead of the despatches. With reduced distributor stocks and improved retails, the Company is optimistic about improving despatches in the forthcoming months.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 10,405 units in January 2023 as against 12,649 units in January 2022.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked the No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across the 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

