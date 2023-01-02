TVS Motor Company Registers Sales of 242,012 Units in December 2022

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 242,012 units in December 2022 as against sales of 250,993 units in December 2021.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 227,666 units December 2022 as against 235,392 units December 2021. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered growth of 10 per cent increasing from 146,763 units in December 2021 to 161,369 units in December 2022.

Motorcycle registered sales of 124,705 units in December 2022 as against 133,700 units in December 2021. Scooter registered growth of 14 per cent with sales increasing from 67,533 units in December 2021 to 76,766 units in December 2022.

Electric Vehicle

TVS iQube Electric continued to gain good momentum and has registered 11,071 units in December 2022 backed by the strong order book and increasing acceptance towards electric mobility. TVS iQube Electric registered 11,071 units in December 2022 as against sales of 1,212 units in December 2021.

International Business



The Company's total exports registered sales of 79,402 units in December 2022 as against 103,420 units in December 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 66,297 units in December 2022 as against 88,629 units in December 2021.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 14,346 units in December 2022 as against 15,541 units in December 2021.

Third Quarter Sales Performance

During the third quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler sales registered 8.4 lakh units as against 8.3 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 21-22. Three-wheeler posted sales of 0.43 lakh units as against 0.44 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 21-22. Total exports registered sales of 2.5 lakh units in the current quarter as against 2.9 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 21-22.

