TVS Motor Company registers sales of 272,693 units in November 2021

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered 272,693 units in November 2021 as against sales of 322,709 in the month of November 2020.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 257,863 units in November 2021 as against sales of 311,519 units in November 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 175,940 units in November 2021 as against sales of 247,789 units in November 2020.

Motorcycle registered sales of 140,097 units in November 2021 as against sales of 133,531 units in November 2020. Scooter sales of the Company registered 75,022 units in November as against sales of 106,196 units in November 2020.

International Business



The Company's total exports registered a growth of 30% with sales of 96,000 units in the month of November 2021 as against 74,074 units in November 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 29% with sales of 81,923 units in November 2021 as against sales of 63,730 units in November 2020.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler sales of the Company registered a growth of 33% with 14,830 units in November 2021 as against sales of 11,190 units in November 2020.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

