TVS Motor Company releases 'A Silent Revolution', a book to mark 25 years of Srinivasan Services Trust's work in rural development

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Commemorating 25 years of its journey, Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of Sundaram-Clayton Limited and TVS Motor Company, announced the release of the book - 'A Silent Revolution-The Journey of the Srinivasan Services Trust'.

Published by HarperCollins India, the book is authored by Snigdha Parupudi, who has crafted an empathetic narrative around rural communities who have completely transformed their lives to become self-sufficient and empowered.

The book was unveiled by Thiru M.K.Stalin, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu. The first book was presented to Thiru M.K. Stalin, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu by Venu Srinivasan.

'A Silent Revolution-The Journey of the Srinivasan Services Trust' introduces readers to SST's inspiring journey of being an enabler of this transformational change in underserved rural communities. The story shares inspiring examples of how SST has been consistently working towards enhancing the socio-economic status of the underprivileged in rural India. The book also chronicles the exemplary interventions of the Trust across six key pillars: economic development, environment, social & cultural development, infrastructure, healthcare, and education, helping improve the lives of rural communities.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company & Managing Trustee, Srinivasan Services Trust, said, "Twenty-five years ago when we set up SST, we were not quite sure how our social work would shape up. Our premise was centred around the group's guiding values of maintaining Trust, building Value, and being of Service to the community. We wanted to be enablers of sustainable development. This book is a testament to the dignity, prosperity and hope that Srinivasan Services Trust has created by working tirelessly with local communities. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Snigdha Parupudi, who, through this book, has created a window into this transformation.''



Underlining the philosophy of TVS Motor Company and its founders, the book encapsulates SST's patient and progressive approach that adopts management concepts to create self-sufficient and prosperous rural communities. The author has also beautifully captured anecdotes from beneficiaries and SST's field staff, which provides a ringside view on how positive change happens and what is needed for the transformation.

Srinivasan further added, "Just like the tiny drops of water that finally flow in the mighty river Amazon, it is not the hundreds of people working in SST, it is the thousands of people in the villages working for themselves who make this powerful change possible. That is what we are really harnessing. My hope, as we keep expanding our footprint in villages, is that our work will inspire other business groups to explore our programme of scalable, sustainable development for those who need it the most."

Snigdha Parupudi, Author, ''A Silent Revolution- The Journey of the Srinivasan Services Trust' said, "In the course of writing this book, I have been moved by the power and simplicity of the work being done by the Srinivasan Services Trust. It has been a privilege to spend time with SST's staff and the resilient communities they work with. There's an old-world sincerity that I associate with TVS Motor Company that runs through SST. What they have accomplished in such a quiet, understated manner is nothing short of revolutionary. Today, more than ever, I believe the world needs these stories of hope and possibility."

SST's model to transform attitudes and change communities empowers India's underserved - living in its villages, left out of the economic boom of the past few decades. This book comes at a time when Corporate Social Responsibility has the potential to help create a new India. It illustrates just how a pioneering, well-organised programme can change lives for the better. The book will be available on this link at Amazon India.

Snigdha Parupudi grew up in western Canada and Southern India. She is a gold medalist from Madras University and has experience working in the social sector. She is interested in issues of inequality, displacement and urban life, especially their effect on women. Her work has been published in Parabola, National Geographic Traveller, Open Magazine, and various leading dailies. Snigdha lives in Chennai with her husband and two cats. This is her first book.

Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), a non-profit, non-governmental organisation promoted by Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. and TVS Motor Company Ltd., has been carrying out rural development activities since 1996. SST is working in thousands of villages spread over in five States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. SST's holistic approach focuses on critical areas of Economic Development, Health, Education, Infrastructure, Environment and Social and Cultural Development in the villages.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

