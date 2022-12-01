TVS Motor Company sales grow by 2 per cent in November 2022

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 2 per cent with sales increasing from 272,693 units in November 2021 to 277,123 units in November 2022.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 2 per cent with sales increasing from 257,863 units in November 2021 to 263,642 units in November 2022. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered growth of 9 per cent increasing from 175,940 units in November 2021 to 191,730 units in November 2022.

Motorcycle registered growth of 4 per cent increasing from 140,097 units in November 2021 to 145,006 units in November 2022. Scooter registered a growth of 12 per cent with sales increasing from 75,022 units in November 2021 to 83,679 units in November 2022.

Electric Vehicle

Our EV journey recorded a milestone in the month of November 2022 by recording 10,056 units in a single month for our TVS iQube Electric scooters backed by the strong order books and increasing acceptance towards electric mobility. The scooter continues to delight customers with its technology and intelligent & personalised connected experience.

TVS iQube Electric registered 10,056 units in November 2022 as against sales of 699 units in November 2021.



International Business

The Company's total exports registered sales of 84,134 units in November 2022 as against sales of 96,000 units in November 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 71,912 units in November 2022 as against 81,923 units in November 2021.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 13,481 units in November 2022 as against 14,830 units in November 2021.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

