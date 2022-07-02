TVS Motor Company sales grow by 22 per cent in June 2022

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 22 per cent in June 2022 with sales of 308,501 units as against 251,886 units in the month of June 2021.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 23 per cent in June 2022 with sales increasing from 238,092 units in June 2021 to 293,715 units in June 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered a growth of 33 per cent with sales increasing from 145,413 units in June 2021 to 193,090 units in June 2022.

Motorcycle registered sales of 146,075 units in June 2022 as against 146,874 units in June 2021. Scooter sales of the Company grew from 53,956 units in June 2021 to 105,211 units in June 2022.

The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest. Some improvement has been seen this month. We are optimistic that volumes will revive to normal levels as semiconductor supplies continue to improve.

International Business

The Company's total exports grew by 8 per cent from 106,246 units in June 2021 to 114,449 units in June 2022. Two-wheeler exports grew by 9 per cent from 92,679 units in June 2021 to 100,625 units in June 2022.



Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 7 per cent from 13,794 units in June 2021 to 14,786 units in June 2022.

Electric Vehicle

The domestic two-wheeler sales include TVS iQube Electric sales of 4,667 units in June 2022. This is the highest ever sales of TVS iQube Electric and the sales grew by 77 per cent over May 2022.

First Quarter Sales Performance

During the first quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler sales grew by 39 per cent increasing from 6.2 lakh units in the first quarter of FY 21-22 to 8.6 lakh units in the current quarter. Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 18 per cent increasing from 0.39 lakh units in the first quarter of FY 21-22.to 0.46 lakh units in the first quarter of the current year.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

