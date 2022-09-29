TVS Motor Company signs MoU with The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to Offer "Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships"

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today signed an MoU with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to offer "Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships".

The Chevening Programme is a prestigious scholarship programme that aims to attract and select students from around the world who demonstrate the greatest potential to become leaders, decision-makers, and opinion-formers in their own countries. This is the United Kingdom Government's global scholarship programme, by which scholarships are awarded to those individuals with strong academic backgrounds who can also demonstrate their leadership potential.

The Chevening Programme offers financial support to study at any of the United Kingdom's universities and the opportunity to become part of an influential global network of 50,000 alumni in over 160 countries and territories worldwide.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company, said, "At TVS Motor Company it has always been our endeavour to create future leaders and support them in their journey. Our collaboration with the FCDO and the Government of United Kingdom is a testimony to this commitment. This partnership is a unqiue opportunity for the talented and dynamic minds in the country and we are excited to be a part of their growth. We look forward to more partnerships of this nature."

Alex Ellis, The British High Commissioner to India, said, "I am delighted that TVS Motor Company is partnering with the Chevening Scholarship Programme; Chevening offers a unique, fully funded opportunity to experience the UK and study in some of the best institutions in the world. With TVS Motor Company's support the Chevening programme in India, already the largest in the world, will get bigger still. The applications are now open [www.chevening.org] and I hope to see applicants from across India."

The Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships will be open to nationals of India, who are residents of India and are based in the country at the time of applying. The Scholarships programme will start in the UK academic year of 2023/24 (for which applications are currently open) and will continue in effect for a three-year period. A maximum of five Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships will be available under this Chevening Partnership for each academic year covered by this MOU.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia.

Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize.

Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

Chevening is the UK Government's international awards scheme aimed at developing global leaders since 1983. Funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organizations, Chevening offers two types of awards - Chevening Scholarships and Chevening Fellowships - the recipients of which are personally selected by British Embassies and High Commissions throughout the world.

Chevening India programme is the largest in the world offering up to 100 fully paid awards every year. 160 countries offer Chevening with 50000 alumni in the world. There are over 3600 Chevening alumni in India. One year Master's scholarships are given to outstanding Indian graduates with a minimum of two years' work experience to study any subject of their choice at any recognized UK University.

