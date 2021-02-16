TVS Motor company strengthens its presence in the UAE with its new distributor public motors

Dubai (United Arab Emirates), February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, announced today their new distribution partnership with Public Motors; part of the reputed Ghaf Investments L.L.C, in the United Arab Emirates.

As a part of this association, a 2000 sq. ft. marquee showroom was inaugurated, along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Apart from hosting a wide range of two-wheelers, the showroom will provide spare parts and feature a service facility.

Through this showroom, TVS Motor Company will introduce diverse product offerings that will cater to both the personal commuting and the delivery segments in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking on the occasion, R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted to expand our presence in the UAE market with Public Motors and the reputed Ghaf Investments L.L.C. They have a rich experience in the region and are synonymous with Trust. This association is a strategic step towards expanding TVS Motor Company's market presence, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark. The marquee showroom demonstrates our continued commitment to the UAE and will offer a wide range of products across segments to delight our customers."

"We, at Public Motors, will represent TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the demand of potential customers. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our network facility, will definitely create an impact in the UAE," said Ibrahim Al Sadah, Head and Managing Partner, Public Motors.



TVS Motor Company will launch the new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 in the racing enthusiasts' super-premium segment. The premium segment will be addressed by the TVS Apache RTR range spanning across TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 180.

The Company will also introduce their two popular global scooter models in the UAE, including the smart scooter, TVS NTORQ 125 (disc) and the body balance technology-enabled TVS WEGO.

The commuter segment will be addressed by TVS Motor Company's flagship global products TVS HLX 150, HLX 100 and HLX 125. The TVS HLX series is 1 million strong across the globe and rapidly growing in multiple geographies.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for four years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive five years.

Public Motors is the distributor for TVS automobiles in UAE. Part of the well-reputed group Ghaf Investments L.L.C. Headed by three distinguished and affluent Emiratis, Saeed Al Qassimi, Ibrahim Al Sadah and Ahmad Al Sadah. The head of Public Motors is Ibrahim Al Sadah, who's the Managing Partner of the business.

