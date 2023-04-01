TVS Motor Company's March 2023 sales registers 3 per cent growth; 22 per cent growth in domestic sales

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 3 per cent with sales increasing from 307,954 units in the month of March 2022 to 317,152 units in March 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 5 per cent with sales increasing from 292,918 units in the month of March 2022 to 307,559 units in March 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 22 per cent with sales increasing from 196,596 units in March 2022 to 240,780 units in March 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales of 141,250 units in March 2023 as against 160,522 units in March 2022. Scooter sales registered a growth of 5 per cent with sales increasing from 94,747 units in the month of March 2022 to 128,817 units in March 2023.

Electric Vehicle

TVS iQube electric recorded sales of 15,364 units in March 2023 as against sales of 1,799 units in March 2022.

International Business



The Company's total exports registered sales of 75,037 units in March 2023 as against 109,724 units March 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 66,779 units in March 2023 as against 95,962 units March 2022.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 9,593 units in March 2023 as against 15,036 units March 2022.

Fourth Quarter Sales Performance FY 2022-23

During the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23, two-wheeler of the company registered sales of 8.40 Lakh units of sales as against 8.15 Lakh units registered in the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22. Three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 0.29 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23 as against 0.42 units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22. Total exports registered sales of 1.85 lakh units in the current quarter as against 3.15 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 21-22.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in / the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

