TVS Motor Company's two-wheeler export clocks 100,000 unit milestone

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31(ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer, today announced that its two-wheeler exports clocked 100,000 units in March 2021. An increase in motorcycle sales in key markets across the globe has significantly contributed to this achievement.

Commenting on the milestone, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor as our international two-wheeler business achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units in March. We are extremely thankful to our esteemed customers, distributors, suppliers and our passionate team who have made this possible. Along with our industry peers, we look forward to continuing to play a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational in many global markets. Over the past months, we have witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation. We will strive to keep this momentum going forward as we seek to delight customers with our exciting range of products. Investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for us in the next phase of our growth and transformation."

TVS Motor Company has a presence in over 60 countries in geographies across Africa, South East Asia, Indian Sub-Continent, Central & Latin America and is seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America as well. The company's key export products include the TVS Apache, TVS HLX series, TVS Stryker series, etc.



TVS owned Norton Motorcycles, in January 2021, announced that the company would move into the most advanced manufacturing facility in the brand's 123-year history. Norton is currently finalising the construction of its new factory in Solihull and is expected to open by the mid of Q2, 2021 and will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the English marquee.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

