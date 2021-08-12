Twilio SendGrid API now in India with ValueFirst

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The API-centric email platform, Twilio SendGrid, is now available in India through ValueFirst.

This development brings together one of India's leading CPaaS players, ValueFirst, and the leading email API platform, Twilio SendGrid.

Twilio SendGrid has helped over 80,000 customers to make a meaningful impact with their email programs and experience how influential email success is to growing a healthy business. Some brands using Twilio SendGrid include Uber, Spotify, Airbnb, Yelp, and Glassdoor.

Founded in 2003, ValueFirst is one of the leading CPaaS players in India. ValueFirst connects businesses with consumers over telecom (SMS & Voice) and internet (Chatbots, Email & OTT) channels. Leading companies that rely on ValueFirst include Google, IndiGo, TATA Motors, P&G, InfoEdge, and Axis Bank. ValueFirst became a Twilio company earlier this year in March.

The email needs of different businesses are unique, and this partnership will provide flexibility and effective solutions for every stage of a company's growth. The partnership will be beneficial for India in multiple ways:



Scale - With a capacity to send 90 billion emails monthly with an uptime of 99.99%

People - With a team of over 100 full-time email delivery experts

Innovation - With constant development on AI-powered deliverability, email marketing, automation, and multi-channel advertising

Commenting on the partnership, Vishwadeep Bajaj (CEO & Founder, ValueFirst) said that, "Email adoption in India continues to explode driven by full scale "Digital Transformation" projects and the ever-growing "Digital Marketing" spends. We are delighted to share that ValueFirst will now offer Twilio SendGrid as an integrated offering within ValueFirst cross-channel communication platform. We hope to scale Twilio Sendgrid usage in India and help our customers achieve great ROI through the product's best email capabilities."

