Twinings and Ovaltine enters into strategic partnership with Nihilent for Digital Centre in India

London [UK]/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI/ATK): TwiningsOvo, market leaders in Specialty Tea, Green Tea, and Infusions, have entered into a strategic partnership with Nihilent - a global consulting and change management company that uses a human-centered approach to problem-solving.

Nihilent will play a critical role in scaling up Twinings Digital Centre in India by providing the necessary skill sets and expertise for Twinings to build its digital capabilities.

The Centre will act as a pivot for TwiningsOvo to accelerate its digital capabilities and create an ecosystem that will power its business objectives. Moreover, the availability of a highly-skilled large talent pool will help TwiningsOvo to rapidly scale its business technology capabilities in sync with global business demands.

Nihilent will closely work with TwiningsOvoBusiness Technologyorganization, which has embarked on several transformational initiatives to build a stronger, simpler, faster organization to drive profitable growth. Organizations today need a strong digital core to continuously innovate and stay relevant to market demands. In this context, Nihilent's services will add significant value for TwiningsOvo to craft compelling business value propositions, instilling systems thinking, and creating metrics-based performance management practices. Moreover, Nihilent's Design Thinking approach and its proprietary consulting frameworks will enable the ideal setting for Twinings to curate a 'Wow' user experience.

Putting things in perspective, Peter Taylor, CFO, Twinings observed, ". We wanted to create a strategic global IT organization that can provide the right technology mindsets, skills and capacity. We believe that the creation of the 'Digital Centre' will go a long way in manifesting our long-term business vision and providing consistent technology-enabled business operations. We found Nihilent as an ideal partner due to its rich experience, broad technology capabilities and goodcultural fit."

Reflecting on this development, Sandeep Seeripat, CIO, Twinings, said "We want to accelerate our technology strategy and deliver a WOW experience to our stakeholders. The launch of this Digital Centre along with Nihilent will serve as a springboard for us to evolve to the next level of business performance enabled by technology."



Commenting on the launch of the centre, LC Singh, Director, and Executive Vice Chairman, Nihilent said, "TwiningsOvo' partnership with Nihilent will help accelerate its Digital Transformation initiatives and at the same time usher in a nimble, agile, and superior digital capabilities. Nihilent understands TwiningsOvo objectives and has proposed an engagement model that delivers future scalable, reliable, and secured services."

"This is a very interesting engagement. It is not just about scaling Twinings' digital capabilities. This collaboration allows us to co-work with the TwiningsOvo IT team to craft best in class compelling stakeholderexperiences by leveraging our proprietary change management and digital frameworks and platforms. We are very happy to onboard TwiningsOvo as our esteemed client and it comes at a time as we at Nihilent is aggressively evangelizing the concept of 'Humanizing Technology' the fulcrum for all our engagements," added Minoo Dastur, Director, President & CEO, Nihilent.

As a part of contributing to a greener tomorrow and sustainable business goals, both TwiningsOvo and Nihilent jointly undertook a tree plantation exercise at Bhatkya Vimukta Jati Shikshan Sanstha (BVJSS) in Pune.

Twinings is part of the larger organization -Associated British Foods (ABF). The group is a diversified international food, ingredients, and retail group with sales of £13.3 billion-plus and 113,000 employees in 47 countries. TwiningsOvo is a market leader in Specialty Tea, Green Tea and Infusions. We are a dynamic business, committed to quality products and ethical trading. We believe in doing things differently, challenging the status quo and innovating-just as our founder Thomas Twining did 300 years ago.

Nihilent is a global consulting and services company that uses a human-centered approach for problem-solving and change management. Nihilent's comprehensive range of expertise in customer research, process, and technology enables newer heights of business performance. Nihilent enables customers to realize these strategic goals through its comprehensive Business Consulting, Analytics, and Technology offerings.

Nihilent's User Experience (UX) Labs are in Pune and Johannesburg, with the third launching soon in Dallas. Each UX Lab is guided by a structured framework following industry-recognized principles and includes the six stages: Sense, Immerse, Define, Ideate, Build and Validate.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

