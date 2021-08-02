Two Hyderabad schools enter Asia Book of Records as 7,201 students take cybersafety certification using WCF's CyberSmart in two hours

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): WNS Cares Foundation (WCF), the CSR arm of WNS, today announced that Delhi Public School (DPS), Nacharam and Mahendra Hills from Hyderabad, entered the Asia Book of Records as 7,201 students accessed the cybersafety module on WCF's CyberSmart portal and got certified within the span of two hours.

WCF CyberSmart is India's first gamified, free-for-all cyber safety education portal, supported by NASSCOM. Through the portal, students from both schools were familiarized on the perils of the dark web and equipped with knowledge on practicing cybersafe behavior.

Each student accessed an age-appropriate module on the portal which uses a combination of videos and other interactive formats to educate children. At the end of the module, students completed a quiz that checks for assimilation followed by a certificate to those who successfully completed it.

"Our mission, through CyberSmart portal, is to ensure that every single child in the country is empowered with the wherewithal to fight cyberbullying and other dangers lurking on the internet. It is heartening to see that the platform is being used widely across the country to meet this ambitious goal," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.



"CyberSmart uses a unique blend of online and offline methodologies to drive home the message of cybersafety. Age-appropriate modules with content in multimedia formats and interactive quizzes have made CyberSmart a simple yet effective tool for educating children. Our vision to make every child in India cybersmart hinges on the enthusiastic participation of schools such as DPS Nacharam and Mahendra Hills. I hope to see more such records created in the future if it means that our children are learning about cybersafety," said Shamini Murugesh, Honorary Chief Mentor, WCF.

M.Komaraiah Chairman & Smt. Pallavi M. Director of Delhi Public Schools congratulated the students & staff for the achievement.

"The age-appropriate and interactive format of the content on CyberSmart ensures that children are able to easily grasp information on such a complicated subject with ease. Knowledge about cybersafety is essential for children and youth today and CyberSmart is playing a crucial role in helping create aware future citizens," said Sunitha S. Rao, Principal, Delhi Public School, Nacharam&Mahendra Hills campus, Hyderabad.

The CyberSmart portal was launched nationally in May last year by Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY and is available in ten Indian languages. Since its launch, CyberSmart has empowered over 400,000 learners, including teachers, parents and students, to navigate cyberspace safely. In October last year, Atal Tinkering Lab, an initiative under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) by NITI Aayog had joined hands with WCF to take CyberSmart portal across 5,300 schools that are part of the ATL network and introduce students to pertinent subjects such as cybersecurity.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

