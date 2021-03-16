Two of Capital India Finance arms - RapiPay and RemitX - partner for International outward remittance services

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): S.K Narvar promoted Capital India Finance Limited (CIFL), a tech-enabled SME Finance player, has announced the partnership of its fintech subsidiary RapiPay and its cross-border remittances business vertical 'RemitX' to provide international outward remittance services to a varied set of customers.

With this development, CIFL has forged an alliance within the group to explore joint synergies by enabling financial technologies to take outward remittances services to India's vast micro-markets and thereby, consolidate its position. CIFL aims to create a digital ecosystem in the financial, payments and banking space to offer its services to customers both in Urban and rural India.

Under the partnership, RapiPay will penetrate the outward remittances services offered by RemitX into the deeper markets of the country by leveraging its vast network of over two lakh agents called 'RapiPay Saathis'.

On the other hand, RemitX will make available its tech-driven, integrated Foreign Exchange services such as outward remittances, buying and selling foreign currency bank notes, foreign currency demand drafts, foreign currency prepaid cards, travel insurance to RapiPay's business network. With these services at core, RapiPay will be able to offer foreign exchange services to a varied class of customers including the students, travellers going on leisure trips, Overseas Education Consultants, Corporates Houses, Travel Agents and Financial Institutions.

Currently, through RapiPay, RemitX is offering the two highly in-demand services in the international remittance space - outward remittances for Students and outward remittances for overseas Medical Treatment. Post-COVID, as the students plan their higher studies abroad this segment is poised to offer vast opportunity in servicing their payments for university fees and personal expenses.



Dr Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, Executive Chairman, CIFL said, "We are geared up to offer seamless and real-time technology-led foreign exchange remittance services to under-penetrated markets of India. RapiPay and RemitX, with distinct peculiarities, will create a new-model of the last mile-connectivity in the foreign exchange segment and help a category of beneficiaries; post-COVID."

On the students' front, around one million Indian students go abroad for studies every year. Their tuition fee is transferred by their families in foreign currency through banks and the local money changers.

In most cases, the conversion rates charged to consumers are either extremely high or have additional bank charges. RemitX will not only offer the best rates but will also ensure a seamless and transparent process. Alternatively, with RapiPay's pan India presence across Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities, the consumers would be able to remit foreign exchange with greater convenience.

Similarly, outward remittances for medical requirements is another highly in demand service provided by RemitX. The customers would need to contact their nearest RapiPay agents to meet their remittance requirements. Of late, there has been a strong demand for international outward remittances to the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany. "We are expecting a good traction from the Tier II and Tier III cities of Punjab, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, which are emerging as a strong economic hotspot in India," added Dr Bhanwala.

