UAE-based Niner Pharmaceuticals LLC Aims to Develop an End-to-end Supply Chain Between India and the GCC Region

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/PNN): Niner Pharmaceuticals LLC, a UAE-based pharmaceutical company, plans to develop an end-to-end supply chain between the Indian market and the GCC markets. With this aim, the company is investing in the Indian market by assembling world-class manufacturing plants in India. These manufacturing plants will be certified by international authorities for pharma products, such as the USFDA, EU, and UK MHRA. This way, the company will be able to expand its business operations and cater to the growing demand in the GCC markets. Moreover, this progressive step aligns with the company's vision to dominate the global pharma market.

Headquartered in Dubai, Niner Pharmaceuticals LLC is a manufacturer of some of the most essential pharma products. Founded by Jami Balaji Rao, the company is dedicated to leading the world of pharma products with its best-in-class products. Jami Balaji Rao is also the founder of Niner Pharmaceuticals' 4 other sister companies - Radiant Power (India), JB Group (Singapore), Niner Limited (UK), and Niner MedTech (UAE).

Niner's extensive product portfolio includes tablets, hard gelatin capsules, soft gelatin capsules, powder in sachets, liquid syrups and suspensions, injections, eye/ear drops, ointments, creams, gels, lotions, Ayurvedic and herbal preparations, nutraceutical preparations, cosmetic preparations, and many more. What makes Niner stand out from its market competitors is its emphasis on quality control. The company has strict quality control measures in place to deliver only high-quality and reliable pharma products. All its products are manufactured and rigorously tested to meet the quality standards of WHO, GMP, the Pharmaceutical Inspection Convention, and the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation (PIC/S).



About the company's latest move, Rao says, "Niner Group is looking for prospective mid/ small scale Indian pharma companies, manufacturing firms, and API plants to fund them and, subsequently, optimise their production capacity. It will enable them to ramp up their export capacity in overseas nations such as SAARC countries, EU countries, Latin American countries, and other Asian countries. This way, Niner aims to realise its dream of making quality pharma products accessible to global patients."

Rao's 18+ years of experience has led Niner to emerge as one of the top pharma companies in the GGC region. Over the years, he has bagged several prestigious awards such as the Business Excellency Award by the Government of Zimbabwe, the Nelson Mandela Peace Award 2021, the Best Investor and Entrepreneur Award by the African Eagles Friends 2022, etc.

Riding on the continuous efforts of the Niner team, the company has obtained the public's trust and the confidence of doctors, druggists, and therapists across the globe. Niner is currently in charge of supplying essential COVID-19 medicines and vitamin supplements to Cuba, Mexico, Vietnam, and Middle Eastern countries. It also envisions expanding its services to European countries. The newest investment in the Indian pharma companies and manufacturing plants is going to serve this purpose only.

