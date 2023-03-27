Ubika Global launches Da Parrentico: A new parenting & lifestyle magazine

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/SRV): Ubika Global recently launched its first parenting magazine, Da Parrentico. It is a cornucopia for all things parenting in the contemporary age and aims to cover interesting topics with great insight from a community of 5,00,000+ parents, mom bloggers, and industry experts across India. They aim to form a promising community from different walks of life to share reliable information, suggestions, experiences, and knowledge.

With an online presence on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, the magazine also features interactive LIVE ChitChat sessions with celebrities and covers moms who make a difference through the Mompreneur sections. The first edition of the magazine released in November with Rannvijay Singha and his family gracing the cover, while the second edition was released in December with Chloe Ferns Qureshi as the cover face. The third edition, in the month of January, covered Mahhi Vij along with her daughter Tara, followed by Manasi Parekh on the cover for the month of February.

Through their upcoming issues, Da Parrentico wants to address riveting topics, answer burning parenting questions, and get a discussion going on what's best for our children. The brand caters to a wide age group of kids as well as parents, from pre-birth to teens, offering help to parents, new and old, every step of the way.



Read interviews and opinion pieces from several actors like Chhavi Mittal, Vivan Bhatena, Varun Badola, and Rajeshwari Sachdev; political personalities like Sumitra Mahajan and Sunetra Pawar; author Sobha Tharoor; Youtubers Piyush and Yamini; bloggers Sonika Bhasin and Stuti Agarwal; and journalist Sidhi Kapoor contributing with their opinions on parenting.

There is a cultural and educational mix of information from all sections of society, with celebrity chef Harsh Kedia adding delicious low-sugar recipes, and NRI parents offering their varied opinions on kids growing up abroad.

With the uncertain and demanding world we live in, parents understand that raising good, responsible kids is the need of the hour. Da Parrentico aims to offer trusted advice that empowers parents to support and care for their kids with confidence. We are a well-established and trusted brand in the media industry and aim to offer creative, inspiring, and informative editorial content with diverse campaigns to create powerful print and digital reach. Director and Founder of Ubika Global, Nishant Shekhawatt, commented on the launch of the magazine, saying, "Proud to announce our first issue, born from the collaboration of stellar celebrities, real parents, and industry experts. We have been working towards this launch for a while now and hope to create a community of parents who love what they do and have sound advice to offer. With every edition, we hope to only grow and create a safe space where parents and children can find interesting topics, interactive activities, and a common space to explore what they like. Da Parrentico will always strive to deliver informative content that helps parents and kids make better choices by offering them advice for improving their decision-making." Da Parrentico plans on becoming a leading platform for child and parenting information, discussions, advice, and experiences, where each parent can find something for their unique parenting style.



Ubika Global is a 360-degree publishing agency that offers end-to-end solutions for growing brands and enhancing their visibility globally. The agency was established with the sole focus of helping businesses make an impact through advanced technological solutions, no matter their size. Ubika Global has launched many projects in various verticals, but their newest venture is a parenting and children's magazine called Da Parrentico. It is perfect for modern-age parenting and focuses on sharing, supporting, and educating moms and dads, new or old.

This year, Ubika Global is looking forward to launching a few more magazines covering various categories: CSR Stories, Weddingz India, Talentz India, The GYLT, and Hangout.

Ubika Global is planning to spread its network in India through 100+ business partners in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the country.

