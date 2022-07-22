UBON goes on an expansion spree

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/TPT): India's leading gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand UBON is considering expanding its physical presence into the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan etc. Currently, the brand is present on over one lakh stores across India, and by FY22, it plans to expand its presence in Tier 1, 2 and 3.

According to various market reports and findings, UBON's revenue will increase by 20 per cent per year.

Giving insights on the expansion plans, Mandeep Arora, MD and Co-Founder, UBON, said that"In this fiscal year, apart from our digital focus, UBON has been on an aggressive store expansion spree. By the end of this fiscal, the company will have opened 100 new stores. A large number of these new launches will be in Tier 2-3 markets We hit profitability last year, so now we are focusing aggressively in scaling up.

As we went into this financial year, our target for sales growth was 20 per cent given the pent-up demand for our products. Products like smart watches, power banks, Neckbands wireless speakers, Bluetooth devices etc.

Also, after the pandemic, customers are going back to physical stores, and there is a preference to shop in modern retail formats and large stores.



UBON has adopted an omnichannel strategy and is encouraging its customers to purchase both offline and online, with doorstep delivery.

As per the strategy, the company suggests its customers to contact directly at stores for any service request or performance-related issues with any product sold by it. According to Mr Mandeep Arora, he does not want his customers from smaller towns to get hassled by the nitty-gritty of customer care and long waits for IVR (Interactive voice response).

Besides, the company also rewards its customers for the purchase made by them through its loyalty programmes and special prizes.

Incorporated in the year 1999, UBON is India's leading Gadget Accessory and Consumer Electronic Brand that addresses the need of 'Connected Consumers' and 'People on the Go'. UBON is India's fastest-growing lifestyle brand that deals in Wireless Speakers & Headphones, Chargers, Cables and Car Accessories. UBON has a Pan India presence. With the proper R&D and the right use of technology, the brand offers products such as Bluetooth Speakers & Headphones, Earphones, Chargers, Cables & more than 125 accessories. UBON has also been awarded "the most promising brand of the year by The Economic Times in 2019, and "The Trend-Setter Mobile Accessories and Leading Gadget Accessories Brand" of the year 2021 by Mobility.

