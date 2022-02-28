UBS, KPMG, IBM recruited talent from Woxsen University MBA Placement Drive 2022

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28 (ANI/PR Newswire): Woxsen's Placement Drive 2022 for its Flagship MBA Programs recorded 100 per cent Track yet again.

With the return of Global Corporations such as IBM, KPMG, DELL, Deloitte, Tech Mahindra, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS, Aditya Birla Group, IHS Markit, Divi's Laboratories and College Dunia, over 124 leading corporates across sectors joined this drive. The long-Term associations, on the other hand, confirmed their recruiting goal too and continued to hire students for various positions across numerous domains.

This year the drive also witnessed honchos like Adani Enterprises, Korn Ferry, Pfizer, Khimji Ramdas and Hafele India as first-time entrants for recruitment confirming their trust in Woxsen's talent.

Highest Package was recorded at INR 16.0 LPA, while the Average Top 20 per cent touched 11.8 LPA, Overall Average Package moved up to 8.6 LPA and Median Package of 8.0 LPA.

Woxsen's Placement Drive 2022 observed an increase in the industry's need for candidates showcasing their acumen to leverage the potential of Data towards driving innovation and success in businesses, therefore offering new-age roles such as Data Scientist and Business Analyst. Students at Woxsen were offered variety of other roles like Market Research Analyst, Credit Risk Analyst, Tax Advisory Services, Deal Advisory, Product Management and Management Trainee, to name a few.



This also highlights Woxsen's new-age specializations, applied learning approach through state-of-the-art labs, global edge and industry connect. The emphasis on these highlights provides students the right mix to become industry-ready and take on complex responsibilities in a real corporate setting.

IT/ITES and EdTech sectors reigned supreme with maximum hiring in this year's placement drive, BFSI and Consulting & Business Strategy saw a significant jump in the roles offered.

The academic year 2021-22 was a year of significant accomplishments. Woxsen University debuted in Dalal Street's Best B-Schools (Beyond IIMs) 2022 and retained its All India Rank #16 among The Top Pvt. B-School Category in the BusinessWorld B-School Ranking 2021. Under Times B-Schools Ranking 2022, it scaled up to All India Rank 13 among the Top 150 B-Schools.

Know more about our placement: https://woxsen.edu.in/pdf/placementreport_feb_2022.pdf

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad is one of the first private Universities of the state of Telangana. Renowned for its 200 acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University provides new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of business, technology, arts & design, architecture, liberal arts and law. With 60+ Global Partner Universities and strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for academic excellence of international standards, industry exposure and global edge. Rank #14, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2021, Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School by BusinessWorld Ranking Survey 2021.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1754489/MBA_Placement_2020_2022.jpg

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

