udChalo appoints Ravi Kumar as Chief Executive Officer

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): udChalo, a leading Consumer Services Company for Indian Defence Personnel announced today that Ravi Kumar, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of udChalo.

Varun Jain, the Outgoing Chief Executive Officer will continue in an Advisory role to the Company.

Ravi is a graduate from the Army Institute of Technology, Pune and Stanford GSB's Seed Program. It was his vision and entrepreneurial spirit that led him to start udChalo to cater to the travel needs of Indian Defence Personnel.

He has extensive experience in travel and service management, notably in the areas of innovation, development and research opportunities that benefit udChalo's Customers. He was awarded the 40 under 40 most influential Asians for his contribution in travel by Asia One Magazine and the Young Entrepreneur Award by Army Institute of Technology, Pune.

"Ravi is a proven leader, and great visionary. He has done an outstanding job in the past one year by introducing new business services like financial products, high end consumer electronic goods, utilities and bill payments and housing and mobility to the udChalo portfolio. I believe he has great foresight and determination to take udChalo to even greater heights," said Varun Jain.

Ravi comes from a defence background and having understood the pain points faced by the Defence Forces during their travel, he was determined to seek a solution to resolve their concerns. It was his entrepreneurial spirit, hard-working nature and grit that got him to come up with an innovative idea and business model as he worked closely on ground to understand and access the customers' needs.

On taking on the role as CEO, Ravi says, "It is with great dignity that I take on this huge responsibility of steering udChalo from Varun. He has been a guiding force, a strategic thinker and very instrumental in building udChalo, our dream project over these past few years. I wish him well and will work upon the legacy that he leaves behind for all at udChalo."



udChalo's, aim is to make life simpler by building unique, convenient, and cost-effective platforms for the soldiers to access Travel, Financial Services, Housing, Consumer Electronics and Utility Bill Payments.

udChalo is a leading Consumer Services Company for the Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces and their Dependants offering Travel, Financial Services, Group Housing, Consumer Electronics and Utility Bill Payments and is in the process of integrating additional services into its portfolio for Making Life Simpler for our Soldiers.

Rooted in its ambition to serve the Services, udChalo is the creator of its category. The Company began its operations in 2015 by graduates of the Army Institute of Technology and Stanford GSB.

udChalo through its website (www.udchalo.com), App platform and 70 Outreach Centers caters to more than 2.8 million serving Defence Personnel and additionally to Veterans and their families. It has grown with a CAGR of over 450% over last 5 years.

udChalo is registered under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Govt of India, and is an IATA registered agency. It holds ERI License from Department of Income Tax. udChalo has been a recipient of CRISIL Rating of CCAS2. The company was recently recognized by Guinness World Records for participation in two record-breaking cycling events. It was certified as Great Places to Work in 2021. It also ranked 4th at the Economic Times ET Rise awards among India's Fastest Growing MSME 2020 and was Certified as Best Employment Generating MSE at SIDBI ET India MSE Awards 2019.

Media Contact: mediaqueries@udchalo.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

