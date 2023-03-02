UDG Esports announces Clashers Cup Season 4, Sponsored by COC Esports

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/SRV): UDG Esports, one of the leading names in the world of esports, is excited to announce the return of the Clashers Cup for its fourth season. This prestigious event is the biggest Town Hall 15 team tournament in the world of Clash of Clans and promises to be the most exciting yet, with the tournament being sponsored and held in collaboration with COC Esports, the game's developers.

Clashers Cup Season 4 will feature top teams from around the globe battling it out for a share of the USD 5000 prize pool and 43,500 gems. With the inclusion of Town Hall 15, players will have access to new content and strategies, taking the competition to a whole new level. In addition to the tournament itself, UDG Esports is also hosting a series of match highlights episodes, merch giveaways and much more. These episodes will showcase the best attacks, defenses, and player statistics from Clashers Cup Season 4.

"We are delighted to bring back Clashers Cup for another season and offer players the opportunity to compete at the highest level," said Himanshu Tiwari, CEO of UDG Esports. "Our mission has always been to bring the best gaming experience to our players, and with the support of COC Esports, we're confident that this year's tournament will be the most engaging and competitive yet.





UDG Esports has a reputation for hosting some of the most exciting and successful esports events in the world. The company has a proven track record of delivering high-quality gaming experiences to its players and fans alike. UDG Esports has partnered with some of the biggest names in the esports industry and has worked with some of the most prestigious clients across the globe like Emporium Titans, Hyderabad Hydras, ESFI and many more. Their events have garnered a massive following and have seen participation from some of the most prominent names in the esports industry like Natusvincere (NAVI), Tribe Gaming, S8UL, NOVA, Space Station and Vitality.

"UDG Esports has always been committed to creating the best gaming experiences for our players and fans, and Clashers Cup Season 4 is a testament to our dedication to this mission," said Harsh Kumar, Founder of UDG Esports. "We're excited to work with our sponsors and partners to bring this tournament to life and create a memorable experience for everyone involved."

UDG Esports is a leading esports organization that aims to create an ecosystem that empowers gamers and esports enthusiasts through community engagement, content creation, and events. Founded by Harsh Kumar, UDG Esports has organized various successful esports tournaments in different games including clash of clans, valorant, PUBG mobile, Free Fire, FIFA, Clash Royale etc. The organization also works with brands to help them connect with their target audience through esports.

To join the #ClashRevolution with Clashers Cup Season 4, sponsored by COC Esports, and witness the ultimate clash of champions, teams can register by joining the official Discord server at https://discord.gg/asGyzQadBY or by visiting the website at https://www.udgesports.com/clasherscupseason4. Hurry and secure your spot to avoid missing out on this epic event.

