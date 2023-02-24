UI UX skills see increase in demand annually: Simplilearn partners with IIIT Bangalore to enable upskilling in the field

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Simplilearn, the world's #1 online boot camp for digital skills training, has partnered with IIIT Bangalore for an Advanced Certificate in User Interface/ User Experience Design. In line with the 25% increase in demand for UI UX skills seen annually, the program is rightly positioned to address the digital upskilling needs of the market. The program is aimed at delivering an in-depth understanding of the UI UX design field, by highlighting topics such as UX Research, Design Thinking, User Interface Design, and more. The program is best suited for aspiring and existing designers to pursue successful design careers and hands-on practical experience in this domain, enabling them to emerge as professional UI UX designers.

The program will be held for a period of 5 months and will provide live online learning, Job Assistance from Simplilearn that will help with resume assistance, career mentoring and premium job portal access, masterclasses from top faculty of IIIT Bangalore, portfolio creation on Dribbble, Top Design Tools such as Figma, Balsamiq, Invision and Sketch, 8X higher engagement in live online classes by Simplilearn's expert instructors. Learners will also receive access to hands-on learning via assignments and course-end projects, capstone projects on e-commerce, fitness and technology industries, networking sessions from top design experts from Amazon, Adobe, Microsoft and industry-recognized certificates from IIIT Bangalore. Some of the topics that will be covered in the program include Induction for Certificate Program in UI UX, User Experience Design, User Interface, and Design Principles, UI Prototyping and Styling, UX Research and Testing, Portfolio Building, Masterclasses by IIIT Bangalore, Masterclasses by Design Leaders, Building real-world websites from scratch using HTML and CSS3 and UI UX Design Thinking.

Speaking about the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "With the growth of digital products and services, user experience has become more important than ever. UI UX is a lucrative career option for individuals who have a knack for visual design, the psychology of human-computer interaction, and web design combined with strong, technical skills. The increasing popularity of experience design has bolstered the need to diversify skills. For aspirants, having industry-relevant skills and knowledge is crucial in sharpening one's abilities and being job ready from the start. Keeping this thought in mind, we are happy to partner with the prestigious IIIT Bangalore for an Advanced Certification program in UI UX Design. This program will enable learners to understand all the necessary concepts to excel in this field."



Speaking on the partnership with Simplilearn, Dr V. Sridhar, Faculty In-Charge, Continuing Professional Education, IIIT Bangalore, said, "We have noticed a lot of interest and enthusiasm among students to opt for careers in UI UX given its exciting career prospects, good salary packages and vast scope in the digital age. With companies laying more emphasis on visual appeal for websites, apps and software, the demand for UI UX designers has intensified. UI UX is currently one of the most sought after career choices because of its creativity, relevance and promising growth prospects that are being offered to those skilled in the field. We are pleased to partner with Simplilearn to bring together this Advanced Certificate in UI UX Design that will enable the learners to get a grasp of all that is required to align with the industry's requirements."

Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn gives learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

