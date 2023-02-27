UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for robust fingerprint-based Aadhaar authentication

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT has successfully rolled out a new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication, and faster detection of spoofing attempts.



The artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-based security mechanism developed in-house is now using a combination of both finger minutia and finger image to check the liveness of the fingerprint captured. This is making Aadhaar authentication transactions even more robust and secure.

The new two-factor/layer authentication is adding add-on checks to validate the genuineness (liveness) of the fingerprint so as to further cut down the chances of spoofing attempts. The move will be of immense use in segments including banking and financials, telecom and government sectors. (ANI)

