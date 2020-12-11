UiPath Helps Build Proficiency in Robotic Process Automation with Koenig

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UiPath, a leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, has collaborated with Koenig Solutions, an IT training organisation, to offer courses aligned to UiPath Certified Professional (UCP) certifications. As a Learning Partner (ULP), Koenig will develop training programs that will be a combination of in-person, online and blended sessions.

This year has seen growth in the adoption of AI and automation at an enterprise level, thereby increasing the demand for employees with these skills. With the rising need for more trained resources, upskilling and reskilling employees are becoming increasingly critical. While these courses are designed to meet learning requirements for existing employees at an individual and organizational level, it will also help prepare new entrants that require experience as RPA Developers, Business Analysts, Solution Architects, RPA Architects and others.

"India has always been a key technology hub and global destination for enterprises in search of a skilled taskforce. I am happy to say that our partnership with Koenig will help place India's workforce at the forefront for automation talent," said Manish Bharti, President, UiPath, India and South Asia.



Speaking about the significance of the partnership, Rohit Agarwal, CEO, Koenig Solutions added, "Collaboration is a powerful tool. By working with UiPath, we will be able to expand our reach and cater to the increased skill development requirements in the RPA ecosystem."

Alok Shrivastava, Vice President - Learning Alliances and Certification, UiPath went on to say, "UiPath has been fostering the next generation of automation task force with various programs and initiatives. This collaboration is another nod in our commitment toward furthering the RPA learning ecosystem, and increasing accessibility across segments."

ULP courses offered by Koenig Solutions will be delivered through an instructor with valid UCP credentials and the technical and instructional expertise required for instruction. The courses will provide participants with a holistic and structured training experience including preparation guidance for the certification exam. The courses will comprise of lectures, hands-on practice sessions, capstone projects, UiPath software and industry best practices.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

