Ujjwala Singhania takes over as 38th National President FICCI FLO

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ujjwala Singhania has been appointed as the National President of FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), the oldest women-led & women-centric business chamber of Southeast Asia.

She took over as the 38th President of FLO at the FLO's 37th Annual Session in presence of eminent personalities including Smriti Irani, Honourable Minister for Women & Child Development, Narendra Singh Tomar, Honourable Minister for Rural Development, Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India among others.

As the 38th National President of FLO Singhania will focus on empowering women by facilitating an enabling environment that promotes entrepreneurship, industry participation and economic development of women. Under her leadership, FLO will carry out many interventions towards fostering larger contributions of women in India's Industrial and economic growth story.

Speaking about her new role, Ujjwala Singhania, National President 2021-22 said, "It's an honour for me to be the National President of an organization like FLO which has had such an illustrious history of working towards the development & empowerment of women. I have been a part of this women's consortium for over 19 years & the collective mission of the organisation is to encourage and facilitate women to showcase their talents, skills, experiences & energy across sectors and verticals for a truly inclusive economic growth trajectory. This will not only help me to drive a wave of positive impact in their life but will also assist me to put an optimistic impact on the entire society at large."

"Women are making vital contributions to the nation's industrial output. However, with less than 14 per cent women entrepreneurs in India and the country's female workforce participation declining, we need to unlock the vastly untapped potential. FLO believes that in the wake of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and the fourth industrial revolution, it is an opportune time for us to promote enterprises and build the start-up ecosystem. For women to succeed as entrepreneurs, FLO will continue to provide the requisite skills, opportunities, and access to information and knowledge. Women already contribute largely to the SME sector which plays a vital role in industrial development of our country. FLO is committed to sustainable industrial development as a means of achieving economic prosperity, both for women and the country," said Ujjwala Singhania.

Other Initiative verticals like Textiles, Rural Development planned for this year will support local-level scaling up of enterprise and economic development initiatives for women. interventions for the promotion of India's Handloom & Textile industry, help women associated with agricultural activities, promote women's participation in National & International trade. Celebrating India's 75 years throughout 2021-22 will also be a large focus for us at FLO.

Apart from all this FLO will also organize Conclaves, Trade Expos & set up Industrial Parks for 100 per cent women-owned manufacturing industries. This will enable them to carry out transformational changes in the life of women.

Singhania hails from the fourth generation of one of India's leading business families, the JK Organisation. She is a director at JK International, a firm that invests, through private equity and venture capital. She is also a Director at General Data Private Limited, a Company specializing in software development and engineering analysis.

She is a natural leader who strongly advocates for women's empowerment. Her drive and tireless efforts, to make a difference to women in all walks of life, led her to initiate the FLO Women Directors initiative in 2015. With time Singhania realized that there was a need to bring about gender parity into the boards of corporate companies. To tackle this situation, Singhania conducted training, mentoring and networking programs for women across all the 17 chapters.

FLO is the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). FLO was established in 1983, as a division of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) which is the apex body of industry and commerce in India. FLO has been promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women through workshops, seminars, conferences, training and capacity building programmers etc. As an All-India Organisation for women, FLO has 17 Chapters pan India - Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Northeast, Pune, Amritsar, Northeast & Uttarakhand, with its Head Office in New Delhi. Its members comprise of entrepreneurs, professionals and Corporate Executives.

For Hindi press release, please click

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)