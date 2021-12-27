UJP extended hands to incorporate soldiers into the party

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/TPT): On Sunday, UJP founding member Kanak Dhanai met with ex-soldiers at a hotel in Raiwala to discuss electoral strategy.

His goal is to enlist the help of 11 hundred ex-soldiers prior to the upcoming legislative elections.

The officials appealed to ex-soldiers to cooperate in the upcoming elections. As the assembly elections in Uttarakhand approach, regional parties and organizations have begun to become active.

On the occasion, village head Khand Shankar Dayal Dhane, Ajay Dhanai, Dinesh Chand Saklani, Hukum Singh Jaddhari, Harish Chand Danu, Vishnu Bahadur Thapa, Bhupendra, Vijaypal, Mahesh Bahuguna, Mitthan Singh Kandiyal, Dinesh Rawat, Sabal Singh Tadiyal, Ten Singh 2 Sajwan were present.



Although the Uttarakhand Janata Party began at a regional level, it is continually striving to improve so that it might become a national party and contribute to the nation's progress. "Being in a position of power entails a lot of responsibility," Kanak says of what has pushed him to continue working as a philanthropist. As a leader, it is my responsibility to devote all of my energies and resources to the well-being of the people who have placed such faith in me and elected me as their leader."

Kanak Dhanai, a founding member of the Uttarakhand Janekta Party (UJP), has worked relentlessly to ensure that Uttarakhand has a brighter future. He has proposed new policies and welfare plans to provide the state with a new direction and speed of development, ensuring that possibilities for the development of all citizens are available. Kanak Dhanai aspires to set the groundwork for a bright and prosperous future by utilizing political involvement. In the minds of the public, his party is constantly creating trust. He is establishing a relationship with the general people by granting membership, with the goal of not only making political interventions but also participating in the growth of the state and the nation.

He continued further, "Uttrakhand is a great area, and I adore living here. I want future generations to be able to experience the same environment in which we were raised. The Uttarakhand Jan Ekta Party's goal is to "create a better future for the state so that it can become a developed and successful location with basic amenities for the hill people." Kanak Dhanai worked with the Project Finance team at Legis Legal (Maharani Bagh, Delhi) in 2014 and completed a research note on "Corporate Social Responsibility."

Kanak Dhanai has been able to transform the state of Uttarakhand, making it a vibrant place, thanks to all of these efforts and the formulation of highly powerful policies.

