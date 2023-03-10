UK German Pharmaceuticals receives the Award for the Best Animal Feed Manufacturers at ILA 2022

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/SRV): UK German Pharmaceuticals was awarded as the Best Electro Homeopathy Animal Feed Supplements Manufacturers in India. The MD of UK German Pharmaceuticals, Dr Upkar Kansal received the award from Sonali Bendre at the glorious event of Industry Leaders Awards 2022.

Founded by Dr Bhim Sain Kansal in 1991, UK German Pharmaceuticals is a highly reputable and GMP-certified company that has acquired a lot of success in the market by manufacturing a remarkable gamut of Animal Feed Supplements, Veterinary Medicine, Nutrition Supplements, Veterinary Medicine, etc. The most alluring aspect of the company is its total compliant product policy with the pre-established industry norms and the stringent testing parameters that ensure optimum quality products with longer shelf life.

Dr Upkal Kansal stated that "The prime focus of UK German Pharmaceuticals is to help the customers to access a wide range of Ayurvedic as well as Electro Homeopathy medicines and supplements. Electro homeotherapy medicines were earlier used for animals, but after 2001, these medicines were lab tested and approved to be used by humans as well. Today, UK German Pharmaceuticals holds the top position in the field of Electro Homeopathy products and their products have been rated on a high-end scale by professionals and experts in this field."



The world-class competitiveness achieved by the professionals of this brand is unparalleled and their products adhere to national and international standards. Today, UK German Pharmaceuticals is termed as the "premium provider" of animal production boosters. They can proudly proclaim themselves as the pioneers in electro-homeopathy products for animals. Moreover, the professionals of this company maintain a strong and close bond with veterinary professionals which helps them in getting access to a lot of secrets that come in handy while conducting countrywide distribution in the market.

UK German Pharmaceuticals was given the award at ILA 2022 which was conducted by the leading market research, PR, and branding company Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. Rahul Ranjan Singh is the CEO of Brand Empower and has taken businesses in the manufacturing sector to a greater level of recognition through this platform. His main aim is to foster more creativity, energy, enthusiasm, innovation, and a zeal for excellence amongst the budding as well as established entrepreneurs. Brand Empower strives to help MSMEs to push their envelope and expand their business by giving them the recognition that they deserve.

