UKG Acquires Great Place to Work

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): UKG Inc., a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, has acquired Great Place to Work Institute, Inc., the world's most trusted authority on workplace culture with a mission to help organizations become great workplaces For All™. Great Place to Work® Institute will continue to operate as a standalone company within the UKG organization, led by Michael C. Bush as CEO.

"Today marks a pivotal moment for UKG, as we welcome Great Place to Work into our family. We are determined to raise the bar on how HCM technology can help organizations and their people thrive," said Chris Todd, President at UKG. "We believe that the future of HCM software goes beyond offering exceptional HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions that improve workplace efficiency and promote compliance. The time has come for companies to expect more from their HCM providers, and we plan to lead the charge. As an HR technology provider whose motto is 'Our purpose is people', we're serious about continuing to find ways to help our customers create better, more personalized, and more consistent employee experiences for every person at their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. This acquisition represents one of the ways we plan to have even greater positive impact on our customers and workplaces around the world, with world-class tools to assess, benchmark, and enhance culture."

Founded in 1990, Great Place to Work® software and insights are used today by more than 10,000 companies worldwide to build a better place to work by understanding what really matters to their people. Each year, more than 11 million people across 50+ countries provide feedback to their employers through the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey, the world's most credible methodology to measure the employee experience that cuts across regions, race, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability status, level, and role.

Organizations that meet the threshold to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ are then eligible for dozens of Best Workplaces™ lists around the world, including Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, India's Best Companies to Work For™, India's Great Mid-size Workplaces and India's Best Workplaces for Women. Great Place to Work will continue its long-standing media partnerships tied to its various Best Workplaces lists worldwide.

"Joining the UKG family dramatically accelerates our vision to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All," said Michael C. Bush, global CEO at Great Place to Work Institute. "To be a For All workplace, caring leaders must foster an environment where everyone has a purpose, can collaborate and contribute new ideas, and has access to the resources they need to thrive within the organization. Our decades of gathering feedback from employees around the world has proven that these factors drive high-trust cultures that are better for business and better for people. By combining our employee-centric insights with UKG's resources and market leadership, our potential is limitless to help tens of thousands of companies around the world build more productive, more inclusive workplaces with higher levels of employee and customer loyalty."

"Great Place to Work-Certified organizations outperform their peers in productivity, customer service, retention, and overall employee pride - we have decades' worth of proof of that within our own walls," said Aron Ain, chairman and CEO at UKG. "Great Place to Work has provided incredible value to our business, including helping us become a Best Workplace in every country where UKG has a significant presence. Today marks the day that we move from an organization with our own culture primarily at the center of our brand identity, to one focused on helping others build remarkable cultures and become recognized as superior workplaces themselves."

The Great Place to Work Certification and opportunities to be recognized as a great place to work - as well as attendance at its preeminent Great Place to Work For All Summit - will be available to all companies globally and will not be limited to UKG customers. International partners and affiliates of Great Place to Work will continue offering its solutions around the world. Great Place to Work® India remains committed towards making India a Great Place to Work For All™.



At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has 13,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

Great Place to Work Institute, Inc. is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

In India, Great Place to Work has been partnering with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results.

