Ukraine's Government Medical Universities are the best bets for Indian students

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI/PNN): It's a daunting challenge for thousands of medical aspirants who want to pursue MBBS in government and private medical colleges due to a lack of seats and a high fee structure.

Nonetheless, Ukraine, one of Europe's largest countries, has emerged as a beacon of hope for a large section of medical aspirants seeking to pursue MBBS at significantly lower costs and with higher educational standards than India.

Ukraine has become the most ideal destination for MBBS studies, and its education method has been widely accepted worldwide. For the students in India, pursuing MBBS in Ukraine is significantly cheaper than in many other private medical schools. Some of the top-notch colleges welcome students from across the world, including India, and offer MBBS at very low costs compared to the private colleges in India.

Top medical universities in Ukraine

Ivano Frankivsk National Medical University (IFNMU) is one of the oldest MBBS universities founded in the year 1945 and conferred with the title of 'National Medical University in Ukraine. It is listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools and recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the World Health Organization (WHO). This university provides outstanding medical education to its students, as it is recognized worldwide for providing the highest quality of medical education. The university provides outstanding accommodations to over 2000 students, has fully furnished rooms, a sports room, a stadium, a health center, a reading hall, sports facilities, etc.

Bogomolets National Medical University is the oldest national university founded in Kyiv, Ukraine in 1841. Thousands of students from more than 61 countries take admission due to its high education standards and advanced infrastructure. Students who achieve their medical degrees from this university can take any licensing exam from other countries, including PLAB (UK), USMLE (USA), and NMC Screening Test.

Ternopil State Medical University (TSMU) is a public university of medicine in Ternopil, Ukraine offering the latest education in healthcare and helping students explore new frontiers in the medical field. Since 1997, the Ternopil State Medical University has been recognized as a medical institute and it was granted medical university status in 2004. It costs just 5400 USD annually to study medicine in Ukraine at TSMU. The amount includes both MBBS fees in Ukraine and accommodation costs in Ukraine while studying medicine in Ukraine. There are over 500 teacher and academic staff members at the university.



Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University is the oldest and prestigious university founded in 1784. With over 250 years of teaching experience, the University holds a special place in the hearts of many students from around the world. In addition to providing quality education, the university provides its students and staff with a comfortable main campus designed for their convenience. All of its affiliated institutes are approved by MCI. Presently, the university has around 1200 faculty members who teach a wide range of subjects, and among them are many doctors, Ph.Ds, and researchers.

Ukrainian Medical Stomatological Academy is a state-run medical and dental school, offering high-quality education and advanced infrastructure. This University came into operation in 1921 by the dental faculty of Kharkiv Medical Academy. Poltava Ukrainian Medical Stomatological Academy (PUMSA) was established in 1967 as the university relocated to Poltava. In 1994, the University changed its name to Poltava State Medical University (PSMU) due to its low death rate during surgery. Poltava State Medical University offers a wide range of licensing exams for Indian students, including the NMC Screening Test, PLAB (UK), USMLE (USA), and other licensing examinations worldwide.

"MBBS in Ukraine has become a popular trend for medical aspirants. We have collaborated as an authorized direct partner with top medical universities in Ukraine." said a spokesperson Dr. Masroor Ahamad, Founder of Eurasia Education Link Private Limited, which is one of the best MBBS Abroad Consultants in India. "From our 38 branches across India, we have helped over 20,000 students book seats in top medical universities."

