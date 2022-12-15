ULTIMUS & WRISTIO; the laptop & smartwatch series launched by the new lifestyle-tech entrant, FUTOPIA

New Delhi [india], December 15 (ANI/GPRC): A next-gen lifestyle electronics brand, FUTOPIA, launched the brand-new ULTIMUS, a Make-in-India consumer laptop series that starts at an affordable price of 17,990 only and a series of smartwatches WRISTIO, exclusively with Amazon which made an ever-lasting mark, being in the top 50 best-sellers within hours of its launch - earlier today.

The all-new ULTIMUS laptops are equipped with impressive features that redefine the ethos of voguish laptops.Offering an impressive range of laptops in 14.1 (35.8 cms) and 15.6 (39.6 cms) sizes with FHD display, ULTIMUS is value-for-money and offers a wide array of features like all-day battery life, Windows 11 OS, seamless connectivity including an RJ45 port for Data security, FHD display, dual-band wi-fi support, captivating stereo speakers, dedicated numeric keypad, built-in 2.0 Mega Pixel webcam with dual-mic, 1-year onsite warranty, and lightning-fast SSD storage along with a thin & light form factor.

It is an impeccable machine for handling multitasking and complicated operations, available in 3 different colours -- Glossy Black, Space Grey, and Cloud Silver. The revolutionary ULTIMUS laptops hit the sale period, this Sunday (December 11, 2022)

FUTOPIA also recently launched a series of smartwatches - WRISTIO, exclusively with Amazon, achieved significant success and made an ever-lasting mark by being in the top 50 best-sellers within hours of its launch. The smart wearable WRISTIO 3 offers top-notch features like IPS full touch HD display, Bluetooth-enabled calling, multiple watch faces and sports modes, smart health tracking, phone and music control, password lock, and various other versatile and intriguing features.

FUTOPIA looks forward to capturing a lion's share in the category and not only plans to take the Indian market by storm but also looks forward to soon launching in multiple regions across the world including but not limited to MEA, Nepal, Bangladesh, etc.



The brand focuses on the policy of local initiatives and self-reliance 'Make in India' initiative. It also looks forward to launching products such as gaming laptops, tablets, and TWS, home audio in India and across multiple countries. By introducing the finest-quality laptops and smartwatches in India, FUTOPIA intends to position itself as an innovator in the segment and contribute positively to the industry. They plan on treading ahead with the exclusive range that will create a raging demand amongst the customers.

Futopia Global Pvt Ltd brings a perfect state of future. Our commitment to the initiative of 'Make in India' unifies us and directs us to wiser choices and actions, allowing us to concentrate on our accomplishments. We don't hesitate to try new things or follow our moral convictions along with assisting the Government of India in generating employment. Our products are built on mass models to make them affordable for millennials and young professionals.

The brand's collective enthusiasm is focused on bringing out the extraordinary to be the best among its customers and grow exponentially. FUTOPIA aims to establish itself as a top-tier brand in the lifestyle tech industry and grow exponentially. Launching the much-awaited laptop series reflects its future-forward approach while altering the Indian technological landscape to a new level.

Website: https://futopia-global.com/

