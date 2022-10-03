Umber Jafri new song "Tum Na Aaye" by Saregama Music- A tribute to his father Vilayet Jafri, last Ghazal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI/GPRC): Umber Jafri, a model, an anchor, an artist who became the official voice for many leading channels like Star TV, Sony, Zee and did many shows like Filmfare awards, Stardust, KBC, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, IIFA to name a few, and hundreds of ad films, today launched a Ghazal song "Tum Na Aaye" presented in contemporary avatar which can appeal to today's generation, and the lyrics have depth, and the music is relatable to a wider audience. This song is a tribute to his Jafri Sahab who was a highly-revered writer, poet, and playwright, who left a lasting impression with productions like Badhte Kadam, Neem Ka Ped and Tamas. He was the pioneer of Light and Sound shows in India, and his contribution to Indian theatre, television and radio are unprecedented.

Paying tribute to his father through this Ghazal, Umber Jafri, said, "I dedicate this to my father Vilayet Jafri. This was his last ghazal he wrote before we lost him to the pandemic in 2020. He was a very celebrated writer and in 2018 had won the governor's award for best Hindi/Urdu writing from the UP Govt. So, when Saregama was looking for fresh indie artists, this song just made its way to the top management and they loved it and wanted an instant release. We have worked super hard to put this together and cannot thank enough the musicians, director Snigdha Kamhare, the lead girl Araadhika and the whole crew.



We worked on shoestring budgets but all of them had put in their heart and soul to make this work, so it is more of collaborative work where each person has contributed as a team player to make it work! This also marks as the return of the era of ghazals which were not really getting produced in the last few years almost 15 years no big name has come out after shri Jagjit Singh.``

Umber Jafri, is a trained singer but his initiation into music is because of his mother, who is also a singer. Umber is of the view that he sings because he wants to be exposed to the vastness of Hindustani classical music, that allows him the discipline and the humility to learn something every day.

