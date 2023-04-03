Underscoring SBI Life's focus on protection, the brand ties up with Rajasthan Royals as lead helmet partner for 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted private life insurers in the country, has announced its association with Rajasthan Royals franchise as their lead helmet partner for the 2023 season of the Biggest Cricket League. As part of the collaboration SBI Life's logo will be displayed prominently on the Rajasthan Royals helmet during all their matches in 2023.

SBI Life's strategic alliance with Rajasthan Royals franchise signifies the role of protection played by helmet on ground, similar to that of insurance in life, both of which essentially act as enablers for individuals to purse their dreams. Helmet being one of the most visible assets in cricket offers an extraordinary opportunity for SBI Life to symbolically emphasise on the important role of insurance. Being present in one of the most watched cricket leagues augurs well for the brand to establish a strong bond with today's consumer and impress upon the need for insurance.

Link to the video - https://youtu.be/_vzunARFaG0

Expressing his excitement, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR, SBI Life Insurance said, "SBI Life is making a 'Dil Se Royal' entry at the Biggest Cricket League in a cricketing crazy nation like ours. This is a landmark association marking SBI Life's foray into mainstream sports partnerships. As a brand we continuously explore meaningful associations which help us establish a deeper connect with the consumer. In today's age of information overload, our choice of Cricket as the sport, the Biggest Cricket League, Rajasthan Royals as a team and Helmet as the asset, have been strategically thought through keeping in mind the brand synergies and the purpose we serve. We are extremely excited to leverage our association to impress upon the need for insurance as a protector and enabler for individuals to pursue their dreams, which is symbolically represented by the helmet; which protects the player and enables him to play without worrying about setbacks. The brand's presence on the Rajasthan Royal's helmet provides an unmissable brand recall with an extremely high reach, which will help us drive home the message of uncompromisable protection provided by insurance."

He further added, "We sincerely hope the visibility offered by the sport will go a long way in spreading awareness about the importance of insurance and furthering the national agenda of 'Insurance for all' by 2047."

Commenting on the partnership, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals said, "We are thrilled to partner with SBI Life, a company that shares our commitment to making a difference in people's lives. At the Royals, we have always believed in the power of sports to bring about positive change, and this partnership is a testament to that belief. We look forward to working together to promote the importance of insurance for all and to creating meaningful opportunities for our fans and communities."

At SBI Life we are driven to transform the society though insurance solutions which liberate individuals to pursue their dream, by securing the needs and aspirations of their loved ones. SBI Life's comprehensive range of life insurance products are designed to provide long-term financial protection, savings, and investment opportunities, enabling the customers to pursue their goals with confidence and peace of mind. The partnership with Rajasthan Royals which is on a mission to Transform Society through Cricket will go a long way in creating a lasting impact for the nation by bringing the focus on protection as an enabler for individuals to pursue their dreams.

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.



Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 990 offices, 20,286 employees, a large and productive individual agent network of about 193,635 agents, 59 corporate agents and 14 bancassurance partners with more than 38,000 partner branches, 129 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2021-22, the Company touched over 2 lakh direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs 20.0 billion and a paid up capital of Rs 10.0 billion. The AuMis Rs 2,999.9 billion.

For more information, please visit our website-www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Linkedin.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended December 31, 2022)

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

