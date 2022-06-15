Unified Brainz acknowledges Brenda Dempsey's inspiring journey in virtual event

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz celebrated the glorious careers of prominent leaders from around the globe, leading by example with resilience, diligence, and perseverance on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, 2022. The launch showcased the first edition of the unique dark mode Coffee Table Book, "Who's Who of The World," which was unveiled during its virtual event. This exquisite ceremony saw the presence of trailblazers from various industries who have scaled massive heights of success and have shared their passion journey.

We don't know if Brenda Dempsey realises it, but as the high-powered Founder of Book Brilliance Publishing, her life story is one sure to turn into a best seller.

Born in a tenement in the shipping town of Clydebank, Scotland, Brenda was born to lead. Having raised money for starving Biafrian children at the age of ten, she always championed others less fortunate than herself. She left school with no qualification, but returned to education to become a teacher and earn her B.Ed (Hons) degree. Married young, she continued to make a difference despite living in an abusive relationship. When she found herself homeless with four children, she stomped ahead and fulfilled her dream of becoming a teacher.

Today, she continues to soar as she makes others' dreams come true by publishing their books on a global stage. "Being an educationalist means I am always hungry to learn to aid my intention of being the best version of myself. It's who I am and I embody learning and making a difference in the world," asserts Brenda.

In 2017, Brenda became an International Best Selling Author with the release of her book 'Conceived to Lead' and #1 Best Selling Author for 'Voices of Hope' in 2018. Soon, she found herself being approached by others to help them write their stories. She was also being asked to publish them. Having worked alongside another publisher as their educational expert, it began to nurture a seed that was already planted.



In 2020 came the lockdown. "It was the catalyst I needed for starting my business. If it didn't happen, I'm not sure I would be enjoying what I am doing now. Being a publisher has enabled me the opportunity to create a fusion of all my gifts, skills and talents and I am extremely happy to share these with the world," reveals the magnanimously kind Brenda.

Her educational training, leadership skills and vision of adopting a holistic approach furnished her with a winning formula. Grabbing the opportunity with both hands, Brenda jumped and found her wings with 'Book Brilliance Publishing' and is now soaring with the success of not only her business but also that of the authors under her care.

What makes BBP unique is the energy, vision and know-how that Brenda brings to the table. At BBP, they nurture their authors throughout their journey. Personal and Book Coaching, Business Development, Marketing and PR - takes the authors beyond their 'Book' and creates a new mindset and inner belief. Through marketing and PR along with increased confidence, authors relish in their raised profiles, increased expert status, and motivation to take their business to a new level on a global stage. "At the heart of everything we do is collaboration delivered with integrity and reliability, that is why our authors become #1 best selling authors," adds Brenda.

Driven by service, Brenda ascribes her inner strength to her parents and upbringing, "and that is why integrity drives me. I have a heightened growth mindset, flexibility, developed high EQ, and genuine love of life and people," she says. To know more about Brenda, check https://whoswho.world/ or to nominate email, info@ubgroup.asia

This explains why Brenda has forever excelled in the public domain. In addition to her B.Ed (Hons) Degree, Brenda has a SEN Diploma, is an NLP Practitioner, and a Master Coach and Speaker. She founded her charity 'Helping Handbags Worldwide' for homeless and vulnerable women including refugees, and has been recognised as an Iconic Woman creating a better world for all by WEF as well as a Global Networker in 2019. In 2021, she was recognised as an Advisor Member of the African and Asian Chamber of Commerce, Co-Founder of the International Consortium for Domestic Peace, and finally, Who's Who in the World.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

