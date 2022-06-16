Unified Brainz felicitated Anita Erskine during the World Environment Day

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz celebrated the glorious careers of prominent leaders from around the globe, leading by example with resilience, diligence, and perseverance on the occasion of World Environment Day on the 5th of June 2022.

The launch showcased the first edition of the unique dark mode Coffee Table Book, "Who's Who of The World," which was unveiled during its virtual event. This exquisite ceremony saw the presence of trailblazers from various industries who have scaled massive heights of success and have shared their passion journey.

A total Boss Lady, the charismatic Anita Erskine finds herself in 'Africa's Most Influential' list every single year!

100 Women CEOs in Africa 2022; 100 Most Outstanding Female Change Makers in Africa 2022; 100 Most Influential People in Ghana 2021; Trent University Alumni of The Year 2021; 100 Most Influential Women in Africa 2020; Those Who Inspire Ghana 2019; Legendary Award 2016; and TV Host of the Year 2015 - These are just few of the honours that Anita has been awarded with in recent times.

A broadcast journalist, actress and entrepreneur, Anita's path breaking work to promote girls education, women in leadership, and socio-economic change in the continent, has seen her emerge as a Global Authority on Africa.

Telling us what motivates her to be Africa's biggest cheerleader, she says, "Going down memory lane, I remember life as an excited teenager who loved being on stage. From primary school through secondary school, the centerstage was where I truly came alive. The microphone was my best friend. I cannot explain where that passion came from, but it fuelled my raw ambition. Today, I describe myself as a media executive who is determined to use her voice, personality, knowledge and experience, to tell the world about the beauty, power, and promise of Africa. This is my true purpose."

Anita has had the privilege of working with numerous media outlets around the world - in North America, Europe, Asia and of course, Africa. Each experience sharpened her skill even more. Over the years, she acquired the understanding of the value of embracing cultures and looking at the world from different perspectives.



The Anita Erskine Media was born out of this understanding. "We tell stories about people, places and personalities. As a production company, we develop formats that mirror life as we see it, giving our audience a place to watch, learn and be part of a bigger conversation at all times," says Anita. Their major subsidiary is Bosslady Productions.

Considering Anita's exceptional hosting skills, it came as no surprise when she was hand-picked to become the Host and Advisor of the 2020 edition of the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative - Africa Business Heroes (Jack Ma Foundation's flagship philanthropic entrepreneur program in Africa).

During COVID-19 when the annual project migrated online, Anita's dormant strengths - teaching and coaching - were brought to life. Being able to help some of Africa's greatest entrepreneurs prepare to take over the world, by coaching, guiding and providing communications support, gave Anita a whole new lease on her professional life, she tells us.

It also furthered her passion for girls education and women's leadership as Anita is a staunch believer that women across the world have the ability to make astronomical contributions to economies everywhere. Explaining this, she says, "My aspiration has always been to take this conversation from the grassroots up. It is why I set up the 'Women's Elevation Fund' because I truly believe that when girls are educated they evolve into empowered women"

How does she face the challenge of dealing with a myriad of experiences? She answers, "Very early on in my life thanks to my extraordinary parents, I knew that the more I wanted in life, the more I had to work on my ability to adapt in various environments. Prayer, followed by mental preparation are my armour always. I balance whatever comes to me literally, on a daily basis. No two days in the Anita Erskine Media camp or in my life as Anita Erskine the compere or actress or mother are the same."

"Nobody owes you an opportunity. You alone owe it to yourself to find your version of success without fear or apology. There's a space between a dream and its ultimate realisation - that space is called effort!" says the inspiring Anita. To know more about Anita, check https://whoswho.world/ or to nominate email, info@ubgroup.asia

