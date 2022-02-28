Union Health Minister highlights the Contribution of Physicians of Indian Origin

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO), a non-profit organization that aims to bring together 1.4 million physicians of Indian Origin on one platform organized its XII Annual Congress virtually on February 26 and 27.

The congress has become an important annual event in the international medical calendar where exchange of knowledge between renowned experts across the globe takes place. The 12th edition of this annual event saw participation of over 5000 participants from USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Middle East, Africa, UAE, India and other countries making it one of the largest events of its kind in the world.

During the Award function, eleven distinguished and young clinicians who have made noteworthy contribution to improving healthcare were honoured. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers of India, Government of India was the Chief Guest and Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder President of GAPIO and Chairman Apollo Hospitals Group was the Guest of Honor.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers of India, Government of India said, "I am happy to be interacting with some of the best clinicians through the XII Conference of Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. Over the years, Indian physicians have been ambassadors of India in the countries where they work. During the peak of COVID-19, our clinicians and researchers have been at the forefront of delivering the best treatment. I would like to applaud talented researchers who developed a 'Made in India' COVID vaccine in a record time period of 9 months. We have administered as many as 2.5 cr doses of the COVID vaccine in a single day. India is comprehensively working to digitise healthcare. We will initiate a teleconsultation platform worldwide so that the patients from across the globe can seek consultations from Indian physicians. We believe India can emerge as the destination of choice for medical travel and we can "heal the world."

Through this platform I urge the doctors around the world to join hands together to make the world healthier. After all, we believe in Vasudev Kuthambakkam."



Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder President of GAPIO and Chairman Apollo Hospitals Group said, "The Indian physicians have once again shown their abiding sense of service towards humanity during the pandemic. Their work ensured that the human race was not overwhelmed in the face of a once in a century crisis. The network afforded by GAPIO helped physicians in tapping the expertise of their fellow members to exchange ideas and methodologies that helped health systems and communities. As the digitalization of healthcare continues to expand, innovative medical technologies and cross-systemic learning are set to deliver substantial new value opportunities. In a world where technology is revolutionizing patient care, being innovative is not just desirable but will necessary. GAPIO congress provide a platform to create new ways of thinking and learning."

Dr Anupam Sibal, President of GAPIO and Group Medical Director at Apollo Hospitals, Senior Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist said, "With this congress we aim to bring forth a plethora of new opportunities and avenues, beyond conventional boundaries and redefining the new normal. While the challenge posed by COVID-19 may be receding, existing and emerging health challenges are always at the horizon, each needing a concerted global approach. Through GAPIO and this congress, we would like to evolve new approaches towards these global challenges. This congress will foster new collaborations."

Highlighting the Congress' relevance, Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Vice President of GAPIO said, "In a world of dynamic change and heightened uncertainty, working together is more critical than even before. Our idea to create a platform that helps connect physicians of Indian origin to improve the delivery of care is well set and will get stronger in the years ahead."

Dr Sudhir Parikh, Secretary General of GAPIO and Chairman and Publisher of Parikh World Wide Media and ITV Gold 24x7 TV Channel in USA, said, "Global health challenges need global solutions and we believe through GAPIO we will evolve productive and concrete ways of ensuring that healthcare becomes more accessible to all citizens."

Rana Dasgupta, Organizing Patron GAPIO 2022, CEO-Eastern Region, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "This forum brings together the global experts based in more than 50 countries to contribute and learn from each other to enhance healthcare delivery in India. We are confident that the Congress will go a long way in strengthening the collaborative spirit of the physicians of Indian origin across the world."

Mahesh Kumar Goenka, Organizing Chairperson, GAPIO 2022 and Director, Institute of Gastrosciences & Director, Medical Education, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata said, "We are delighted to be hosting this congress, which has offered a great learning experience for clinicians as global clinical leaders addressed a range of subjects. In this congress, global experts in several medical and surgical specialties shared the latest research, evidence based protocols and best practices which will help improve clinical care."

