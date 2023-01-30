Union Minister discusses circular economy, tackling of single-use plastic, forest management with German delegation

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday said he discussed the circular economy, tackling of single-use plastic, forest management and climate change with a German delegation, led by Ralph Brinkhaus for the German-Indian Parliamentary Group of the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag) in New Delhi.

In the meeting, the German delegation raised issues relating to impact of climate change on forests, trilateral cooperation in Africa on environment and climate, circular economy, alternatives for plastics, and how both countries may further explore bilateral cooperation in these areas, according to a statement released on Monday by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

Responding to the queries of the German delegation, Minister Yadav emphasised the importance of Mission LiFE launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He mentioned about the various steps taken by India for combatting plastic wastes, alternatives for plastics, conservation of endangered species, and forests, forest surveys and agro-forestry.



The circular economy is a systems solution framework that tackles global challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss, waste and pollution. Envisaged by PM Modi, Mission LIFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment.



Yadav acknowledged and appreciated the efforts made by Germany in the areas of technology, water, circular economy, forestry through bilateral cooperation.

On a query of trilateral cooperation in Africa, the Union Environment Minister stated that ministry of power is already undertaking various projects in Africa.

"But, for any trilateral cooperation in Africa on environment and climate, the ministry of external affairs has to be consulted first," the Union minister stated, adding that, "As for India's G20, it will be guided by the motto of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and the concerns of Global South also need to be addressed accordingly."

The Global South is a term often used to identify regions within Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

In the conclusion, both sides agreed that they have common interests in many areas, and may further explore strengthening bilateral cooperation in new areas of biodiversity, climate change, and energy technology among others, according to the ministry's statement. (ANI)

