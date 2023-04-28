Union Minister for heavy industries reviews thermal projects executed by BHEL

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): There is a need for systematic improvements and formulation of project-specific teams to ensure timely execution of high-value national importance power projects, said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Heavy Industries, while reviewing the under-construction thermal project being executed by BHEL for central and state utilities here on Friday.

Pandey also mentioned that projects like North Karanpura and Patratu need to be accorded on highest priority for their earliest possible commissioning.

According to the Union minister, these projects are of national importance which also includes Maitree Thermal Project being developed by BIFPCL in Bangladesh and being executed by BHEL. Chairman and managing director, director for power and HR-additional charge and other officials of BHEL briefed the minister on the present status of the projects. He expressed deep concern over the excessive delay in some of the projects and directed CMD of BHEL to take immediate necessary measures.



In view of the increasing power demand in the country, Pandey emphasised the need to complete the projects in time bound manner in close co-ordination with the utilities.

The Minister acknowledged the efforts of BHEL in commissioning Unit 1 of Maitree Bangladesh project, commissioning Unit 1 of North Karanpura Power Project (NKPP), with the country's first air cooled condenser (ACC). In this regard, the Union Minster directed BHEL to ensure the commissioning of the Second Unit of NKPP by October, 2023 and Third Unit by March, 2024, according to a statement from the Ministry of heavy industries.

BHEL is the only Indian company and manufacturer of 800MW boiler and turbine to have executed projects with 800MW unit ratings in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode. Of the 37 sets of 800MW commissioned/ under construction, 25 sets have been ordered on BHEL and the balance is imported. (ANI)

