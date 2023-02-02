Uniphore acquires UK-based Red Box

Palo Alto (California) [US], Nottingham [UK], February 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, a leader in conversational AI and automation today announced it has acquired Red Box, the leading open enterprise platform for capturing voice, screen and metadata from conversations.

Red Box's proven track record in capturing and securing every voice and screen conversation, in real-time and post call, is a powerful addition to Uniphore's portfolio and will bolster the capabilities of the Uniphore X platform, which global enterprises have come to rely on to derive value from every conversation.

Conversations are any organization's most important asset. The value obtained from these interactions impacts every aspect of business - especially customer loyalty. Real-time voice and screen capture capabilities that work seamlessly with AI and automation technology can change the game for organizations looking to get the most out of their customer conversations.

With the acquisition of Red Box, Uniphore will now deliver seamless access to AI-ready voice and screen recording data from 100 per cent of conversations to drive automation and analytics at scale in the contact center through its industry-leading conversational AI and automation. This will help drive faster time to value and a better customer experience at a lower cost.

With complete access and control of their captured data via open APIs, organizations will also be able to leverage the full value of voice recordings to help make timely and strategic business decisions in real time as well as ensuring regulatory compliance.

The integration of Red Box into Uniphore's offering delivers unique and industry-leading benefits to customers, including:

- Complete data sovereignty and ability to freely access aggregated voice data from 100% of conversations, unlike today's siloed and proprietary systems.



- Ability to extract rich insights and deliver automation from real-time and AI-ready voice and screen data at scale.

- Accelerated time to value of Uniphore's products for self-service, agent assistance and analytics through faster and secure capture of voice and screen data.

- Ability for organizations to migrate to a modern architecture that is scalable, realizes quick time to value and reduces TCO.

"During these dynamic economic times, enterprises are realizing the importance of working with integrated platforms that can scale to offer stellar customer experience and proven ROI, versus point solutions and data silos," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore. "Today, I am excited to welcome the Red Box team to bring even more value to our combined global customer base through innovative technology, and a talented team that will help maximize the value of conversations."

"Through the years, our customers have relied on us to securely capture their most important asset--voice conversations, and to give them full sovereignty of this strategic data set to unlock its value," said Richard Stevenson, CEO of Red Box. "We are delighted to be a part of Uniphore and now also able to give customers unparalleled access to Uniphore's industry-leading AI and automation capabilities, helping them drive their business forward."

The acquisition of Red Box adds to Uniphore's innovation portfolio, including emotion AI, no code low code development and knowledge AI. With this acquisition, Uniphore has further strengthened its footprint in Europe, and positioned itself to deliver truly integrated and seamless customer and employee experience for all global organizations.

The Red Box team, its intellectual property, and products are now part of Uniphore, enabling Uniphore to continue to deliver industry-leading products and services for their global joint customer base.

