Uniphore now available in AWS Marketplace

Palo Alto (California) [US], April 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, the leading conversational AI and automation platform, today announced its availability in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, a digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. Uniphore is an AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Partner, and participates in a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provide software solutions that run on or with AWS. Uniphore's comprehensive AI and automation platform helps businesses efficiently resolve customer queries using a combination of self-serve and agent-assist solutions that are fully customizable to the needs of businesses.

Uniphore believes that conversations are an organization's most important asset. With X platform as its foundation of artificial intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), natural language processing (NLP), knowledge management (KM), and automation, Uniphore offers comprehensive portfolios to address various enterprise needs. Uniphore's U portfolio helps companies in industries like financial services, healthcare, travel & tourism, and telecom to analyze every customer interaction across all channels to reduce friction and improve customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) while saving costs. Listing in AWS Marketplace allows AWS & Uniphore customers and prospects to easily purchase and manage the right product within the U portfolio from the AWS Marketplace that fits their needs right.



"From day 1, our main focus at Uniphore has been our customers," said Kennedy Pereira, VP, Partnerships, Alliances and Ecosystem at Uniphore. "Today, we are delighted to expand and extend our collaboration with AWS. We look forward to making it easy for global AWS customers and partners to access our leading conversational AI and automation platform to improve the way they engage with their customers."





"Uniphore's Conversational AI platform powered by AWS has allowed us to be more nimble, make changes, and be flexible," said Mark Krueger, VP Client Services & Implementation at ConnexionPoint. "Before, a change took 3+ hours, and now it's so much easier, a lot better in our new environment with scripts, campaigns, and call routing, etc. Uniphore is the lynchpin that holds everything together, and once it's there, it has the most to offer."



"Uniphore's solutions on AWS Marketplace are now a key part of our Automations on AWS business portfolio and makes it easy for customers to buy and deploy conversational agents which drive reduction in manual hours of effort. Cross-industry customers on AWS benefit from this combination of our broad and deep services including a joint pathway to support conversations with rapidly advancing Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and generative AI capabilities," said Madhu Raman, Head of Automations Business, Amazon Web Services.



