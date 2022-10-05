Uniphore Recognized as Major Contender in Conversational AI by Latest Everest Group PEAK Matrix.

Palo Alto (California) [US], October 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, today announced that Everest Group, a leading strategic research and analyst firm, has recognized its conversational AI and automation platform as a Major Contender in its 2022 "Conversational AI - Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment."

Uniphore's flagship conversational AI and automation platform is the industry's only platform that delivers a complete analysis of intent, sentiment, emotion and tone for every contact center conversation. With these robust capabilities, enterprises can transform the complete customer and agent experience.

Uniphore's platform combines AI, Machine Learning, RPA, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Knowledge AI and more to drive new experiences and maximize the efficiency and cost savings for its customers.

"We're honored to be recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender in the Conversational AI industry. At Uniphore, we've always been focused on the importance and the value of conversations in their entirety, and that shines through in this report," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder at Uniphore. "Our platform approach answers the natural evolution of the Conversational AI market, which has for a long time focused solely on self-service offerings opposed to the full spectrum that benefits both customer and agent. We look forward to continuing to lead the way in the market with our unique focus on the critical conversations of today's modern enterprises."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment evaluated 26 global Conversational AI vendors on their market impact, as well as their vision and capability to deliver services.



In the report, Uniphore's many strengths are highlighted, including:

It low-code platform with pre-built industry solutions for telecom, healthcare, hospitality and more

Its advanced conversational capabilities, including strong sentiment, tonal and emotional analysis that can be deployed across channels

Its strong presence in North America and APAC. It is listed as one of the top 5 Conversational AI providers for companies in North America.

"Uniphore is positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Conversational AI PEAK Matrix®. Uniphore offers a detailed conversational AI solution that utilizes advanced capabilities such as sentiment analysis, knowledge AI, RPA integrations, and a low-code/no-code platform," said Sharang Sharma, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Uniphore's built-in reports and dashboards analyze conversational data to help with strategic planning. It drives real-time contextualized engagement with customers to improve closure rates and operational efficiency. The technology vendors' recent acquisitions to strengthen capabilities in its existing native-voice channel and other areas for improved CX will be critical in securing its position in the existing markets, while expanding in fast-growing regions such as APAC and LATAM."

A complimentary copy of the report is available for download here.

