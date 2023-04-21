United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) awards UAL Koncrete with carbon credit

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/Nova Realtime Solutions LLP): UAL Koncrete (A unit of UAL Industries Ltd.), a leading green building material manufacturing company with a global manufacturing technology (HESS-Netherland) of Flyash Blocks (AAC PROCESS), has received [?] 1.1 lakh carbon credits from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for their sustainable practices.

According to Arun Saraf CMD of UAL Industries, "This recognition is a significant milestone for the company's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and mitigating the effects of climate change."

This is truly a monumental accomplishment in the AAC Block Project to receive Carbon Credits through adoption of 'AMS-III.Z. ver. 4 : Fuel Switch, process improvement and energy efficiency in brick/ Blocks manufacture' methodology."





Arun Saraf further added "UAL has always been a trailblazer in implementing such Climate Change Initiatives. Obtaining the issuance proves our commitment to entrepreneurial engagement with sustainable innovation, and social and environmental impact in the local and global communities.

UAL industries Ltd is into manufacturing of building materials under the brand name of Konark & Koncrete in Eastern India, with 4 manufacturing facility in West Bengal, Odisha & UP. The product portfolio supplies are spread over rural & urban geographies. 'KonCrete' AAC is the first choice for multi-storied residential & commercial constructions, industrial warehouses and sheds, shopping malls, hospitals and small modular residential constructions and preferred by builders, architects and engineers for large constructions worldwide.

UAL-KONCRETE is the first manufacturer to win BIS certification, IGBC (CII) certification 'Green Pro' & GRIHA Council certification for AAC Blocks in East India.

