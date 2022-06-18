United Services Institute (USI) hosts a successful seminar on China, Trishakti Manthan

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/PNN): United Services Institute (USI), a leading strategic institution, steered a seminar on China tilted 'Trishakti Manthan' under the aegis of Eastern Command at Kalimpong. The seminar conducted on June 13 and 14, 2022 aimed at enhancing comprehension of the complex security dynamics along our Northern Borders and marked the culmination of fortnight-long in-house deliberation on the subject carried out by the Trishakti Corps.





The seminar addressed critical issues, including security strategies, capability development and military modernisation to derive actionable recourse towards further augmenting our security architecture. The seminar included talks and panel discussions by subject experts, including senior retired military officers from the three Services, diplomats and academicians. The event was presided over by Lieutenant General RP Kalita, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, and attended by senior military leadership and ground commanders of formations of Eastern Command.

