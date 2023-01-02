United Sikhs appeals for support to take on challenges in the New Year

Chandigarh [India], January 2 (ANI/PNN): United Sikhs, a global humanitarian support organization, has appealed to the people to extend support in every possible way so that the mission continues in the New Year too.

United Sikhs Humanitarian Aid Director Gurvinder Singh says, "We are moved by people's love and support for our mission and vision. Because of this, we were able to help people across 5 continents. All through the year, United Sikhs volunteers have been providing urgent humanitarian aid, whether helping bring back the swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji to safety in Ukraine or setting up free ambulances for sick patients in various cities of Punjab and migrating war-impacted Afghan Sikhs to Mexico. We continue to respond to emergencies with your support."

"Our teams have been on the ground in hostile weather conditions and conflict zones, delivering hot meals, medications, and rehabilitation. We were able to provide legal support where there was injustice and threats to the safety of minorities, including Sikhs in Afghanistan, Nanded, and Shillong. Gurmat and Gurmukhi classes have been organized in Shillong, Punjab, and Peshawar to connect our children back to our roots," he added.



As the world prepares to step into 2023, United Sikhs look up to people to continue to support its projects so that it may together aim higher and be of assistance to hundreds of thousands of more families in need.

Jasleen Kaur of United Sikhs said that back in 2021, when the second wave of covid-19 wreaked unimaginable devastation across India, United Sikhs stepped up, providing oxygen cylinders and ambulances to thousands of suffering people. Given the critical need and rising demand for the ambulance service, it was continued, remaining available round the clock and free of cost in urban centers such as Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru. This year saw the sewa expanded to Ludhiana, where an ambulance has been rushing for critical medical assistance all through the year. In such a scenario, donations can literally keep the mission continue unhindered.

