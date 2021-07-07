University of Engineering and Technology Roorkee announces its launch on 11th July, 2021

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The University of Engineering and Technology Roorkee (UETR) declares its launch on 11th July 2021.

With the mission to build a brand name that gets finally established in the minds of young professionals technocrats and managers, UETR aims to become a premier university in the state of Uttarakhand.

"Education of high quality has the power to transform people and nations, alike. With this motive our primary focus is to expose the students to the world of emerging technologies. UETR will strive to deliver a more balanced education, combining the latest technology with unique concepts. We aim to produce life and career ready professionals with leadership quality," says J.C. Jain, Chancellor, UETR.



The 75 acres, multi-disciplinary campus established on NH-58 will offer undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses. Located 7 km from Roorkee, UETR campus will be well connected with the national capital New Delhi by rail, road and air.

"UETR will be a key enabler in providing a comprehensive educational and learning experience with global standards. We equip our students with lifelong employability skills to stand out from the crowd and grow exponentially," says Shriyance Jain, Trustee, UETR.

Adding to it, Charu Jain, Executive Director, UETR says, "We are proud to provide the students with an outstanding education, founded on innovation and excellence. Our mission is to provide international quality education and learning experience in the higher education space."

With this launch UETR seeks to represent national and international standards and enduring values of the university tradition, including academic freedom, intellectual integrity and equality.

