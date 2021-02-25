University of Technology successfully organizes first convocation ceremony

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The first convocation of the University of Technology, Vatika, Jaipur was organized recently. Former President of India Pratibha Devi Patil was the chief guest of the programme and said that a great country like India can become a world guru only when we will be able to provide a world-class educational system and facilities in Science and Technology education.

She also emphasized value-based education Pratibha Patil was addressing the first convocation of the University of Technology, Vatika held here today through video conference. He said that even after 70 years of independence, giving quality education in this country with the world's second population is a challenging task. The present Central and State Government are taking important steps in this direction, but this goal cannot be achieved without a private partner.

He regretted that out of the best 100 universities in the world, there is not a single private and public and government university in this country. She hoped that private universities like the University of Technology should take steps in this direction and create such an environment so that students going abroad for higher education can get an education in this country and increase their country's reputation in the world. Presiding over the function, State Energy Minister Dr B.D. Kalla emphasized making good human beings by imbibing value-based education. He emphasized the holistic development of the students.



Government Chief Whip Dr Mahesh Joshi said that it is a matter of pride that more than lac students are educated from different colleges under Deepshikha Kala Sansthan. He appreciated this invaluable contribution made by the Surana family in education and social service and wished the future of students studying in this institution.

The ceremony was attended by former Governor and educationist Dr DY Patil, legal luminary and Chairman of Vishwa Hindi Parishad Dr H.C. Ganeshia, Acting commissioner of Nigeria Dr Chris Navarro addressed. The Chairman of the University, Prem Surana said that the aim of the establishment of this university is to expand higher education in rural areas and connect it with the rural environment of the students studying. Vice-Chancellor Professor V.N. Pradhan highlighted three years of activities since the university's inception. He hoped that to maintain the academic atmosphere in the university, he will always be ready to provide quality education. On this auspicious occasion, the honoris causa degree of D Litt was given to Padmashree Dr DY Patil and DrH.C. Ganeshia.

Dr Arvind Kharat was awarded an honoris causa PhD degree for his significant contribution in the field of Paramedical sciences. On this occasion, 10 students were awarded PhD degrees, 4 students Masters, 7 students UG and 13 students were awarded diploma certificates. Following the guidelines of the state government regarding the Covid pandemic, a limited number of students were invited to attend the event.

