University of Technology Sydney (UTS) among the best 150 universities in the world, according to QS World University 2023 rankings

Leading higher education network QS has named the University of Technology Sydney as one of the top 150 universities in the world, for the fourth year in a row.

Despite strict lockdown measures in Australia, UTS has retained a strong cohort of international students and faculty, which has contributed to a strong position among the world's best universities. UTS rose 17 places in the area of international student ratio, with international students making up 41% of the student body.

The university also scored above the global median in the areas of international faculty ratio and international research networks. The results reflect UTS's continuing commitment to being a leading research university with global impact.

This year, UTS also saw a significant improvement in the areas of citations per faculty, rising to 63rd in the world.

Says Professor Kate McGrath, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research):

"Research is fundamental to our purpose, and our academic community should be commended for the delivery of excellent research with strong economic, environmental, cultural and social impact."



"These rankings results are just one indicator of how much research has come to the fore at UTS in recent years, as we're delivering increasing impact on the global stage."

UTS has continued to develop its research through agile, collaborative and transdisciplinary approaches, attracting the attention of domestic and international partners from a wide variety of sectors.

Since 2014, UTS has moved up 135 places in the world rankings. According to QS and Times Higher Education, UTS continues to be the top young university in Australia.

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is a leading university of technology and among the top 150 universities in the world. UTS prepares students for the challenges of today and tomorrow through its future-focused approach to learning and research.

Located in Sydney's technology precinct, UTS is minutes away from the city's business district and some of Australia's most innovative companies and startups.

