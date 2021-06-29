Unleash your Inner Self: A Launch of transformation coaching programme

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI/SRV Media): "Unleash the Inner U", is a transformation coaching programme that focuses on transforming one's life drastically. Launched by Himanshu Shekhar, a transformation coach of current times, the program takes one on a journey of the highest form of self-realisation of one's worth. The program is cured to have a life-altering impact on individuals.

"Unleash the Inner U" is a unique program that helps people unravel mysteries of the self. Anyone between 25-50 years of age can opt for this program. The objective of this program is to transfer from chaos to clarity of thoughts. The program also aims at recognizing the bigger picture of life, realizing individual strengths, articulating strategies to win and identifying and achieving milestones to a successful life. The process of this program guides in defining the purpose of life, identifying participant's personality traits, and overcoming obstacles in life.

Profound knowledge of the self will steer people towards their goals with utmost surety. In an unaware state, they live a half-life and life shrouded with fear, pain, etc. For example, the pandemic has hit only 2 per cent of the population but the rest 98 per cent of the population are hit by fear. Himanshu Shekhar explains the situation saying it is the lack of mental, emotional & spiritual strength. In this pandemic, immunity is the second most searched word. People these days are leaving no stone unturned to keep their body immune but hardly doing something for their mental immunity, which also plays an important role in building overall immunity and health.



The power of the human mind and its belief are immeasurable. When they are trained to direct their inner energy towards their goals, nobody can stop them. But, the only thing humans lack is Realisation. They do not realize their true potential and worth and thus live a struggling, mediocre life always.

Himanshu Shekhar, a reputed transformation coach, threw light on his journey and what one can expect from his latest life-transforming session, "Unleash the Inner U". Himanshu Shekhar says, "The program 'Unleash the Inner U' is not a temporary gig, it will not only help people carve out the desired life for themselves but also help them understand themselves in this vast universe. Humans are not just mere bodies, but energies that have the capacity of achieving anything that we can think of. Our Feelings, thoughts, beliefs, and faith shape our real identity. I have struggled and finally was able to rise above all that I learned outside the walls of universities and colleges. I try to instill that lost faith, realization, and belief in people of what they are capable of. It is high time people start to nurture their minds in terms of possibilities, and affirmations. With utmost power lying within you, I advise you to make the best use of it and carve a life of dreams."

Himanshu Shekhar has comprehensive experience in transforming lives and can guide people through the labyrinths of difficulties they face in life. He is a Leadership Consultant & Transformation Coach with more than 21+ years of experience. After serving the corporate world for more than 10 years, he ventured out as a consultant in 2008 and has been consulting across various industries i.e., Manufacturing, BFSI, IT and ITES with clients such as Amdocs, Zensar Technologies, Atlas Copco, Bharti Axa, Kotak Life, Barclays, Videocon, NICE, SEW Eurodrive, Dassault Systems and Sula Vineyards to name a few.

To know more visit www.yourshimanshu.com

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

